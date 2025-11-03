Eagles Make Another Trade, Reportedly Landing Jaelan Phillips From Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are still making moves ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and their latest is their biggest one yet.

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips has been traded to the Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, ESPN reported Monday. It's the Eagles' ninth trade since August and their third in the last week, acquiring cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens in recent days.

Phillips, 26, though, is arguably the best player they've gotten in a trade so far this season. He's also arguably the best player to have been traded in the NFL this season. He has three sacks and 25 total tackles this season, with all three sacks coming in the last month.

While Phillips' box score stats this season might not immediately jump out, he's 11th at his position in pressures (32), per Pro Football Focus. He's also seventh among edge rushers in run-stop win rate (31%).

As Phillips has played better as of late, it appears he's regaining the form he had prior to suffering an Achilles tear late in the 2023 season. The 2021 first-round pick had 6.5 sacks in eight games that year before suffering the injury that forced him to miss the end of the 2023 season and most of 2024.

In his breakout 2023 campaign, Phillips played under now Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Now, they'll be reunited as the Eagles greatly need some pass-rush help. They're 24th in sacks this season, while the offseason departures of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham left them thin at the position. However, Graham has since rejoined the Eagles after Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have been viewed as a team that could possibly sell ahead of the trade deadline as their season quickly plummeted. Following Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier amid their 2-7 start.

Phillips was an ideal trade candidate for the Dolphins. He's in the final year of his rookie deal, while other possible trade candidates like edge rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle still have multiple years left on their current deals.