2025 NFL mock draft 2.0: No QB for Titans? Ward to Giants, Shedeur to Raiders

The NFL is well known as a copycat league and all 30 of the teams that didn't qualify for the Super Bowl will be looking to emulate the brawlers along the line of scrimmage that helped the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fortunately, while this year's class might lack the sizzle of recent years when it comes to the so-called "skill positions," it is full of bruisers along both the offensive and defensive lines. It is a "meat and potatoes" kind of draft that could be exactly what some "hungry" fan bases need to put their favorite NFL teams over the top.

How appropriate given that the draft this year is taking place among the Cheeseheads in Green Bay.

While free agency will surely shake things up, this is my current projection of how things will unfold April 24-26 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

It was notably Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker — and not head coach Brian Callahan or new general manager Mike Borgonzi — who recently shared the opinion that the Titans would not pass up a "generational talent" to force a quarterback at No. 1. Carter is one of a handful of true blue-chip prospects in this class, offering an exceptional upside at a premium position. Carter has 10-plus sack potential as a rookie.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With Myles Garrett requesting a trade, this is an ideal time to commit to a rebuild. The Browns could go quarterback with Deshaun Watson expected to miss the 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles again, but a better course of action is the Best Player Available route. Cleveland surrendered 26 touchdown passes in 2024 with a league-worst four interceptions. Hunter’s combination of instincts and ball skills rivals some of the greatest I’ve seen at the position, earning comparisons to Charles Woodson and, of course, his college coach, Deion Sanders.

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Like the two previous teams, the Giants have an obvious need at quarterback. Having already released Daniel Jones, however, the Giants are in a strong position to take their pick of this class. Ward isn’t as polished as his Heisman highlights suggest, but his quick release and flair for the dramatic could be big hits on Broadway. Of the quarterbacks available in this class, I like his fit best in Brian Daboll’s offense.

4. New England Patriots: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

New head coach Mike Vrabel is going to prioritize physicality and nastiness. That is Graham’s game. Inserting the pro-ready Graham alongside blossoming star Keion White and the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

While new head coach Liam Coen’s specialty is on offense, the best prospects in this draft play on the other side of the ball and Jacksonville has plenty of concerns there, given that the defense registered an eye-popping 29-6 touchdown to interception ratio in 2024. Johnson struggled with injuries this season, but when healthy, he’s a proven star with plus size, physicality and ball skills, earning comparisons from scouts on the road to Broncos’ star Patrick Surtain Jr. for his pro-readiness.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Raiders didn't bring in Pete Carroll just to get conservative on draft day. Scouts are split on Sanders and Cam Ward as the top quarterback in this class, but the former seems especially well-suited to the glitz and expectations that would come from playing in Las Vegas and against all of the other top quarterbacks in the AFC West division.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

After opting to move on from Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' top priority is clearly quarterback. After all, the only passers currently on the roster are journeyman Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick last spring who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve while recovering from a gruesome leg injury. But with the top signal-callers off the board and bold moves like the trade for Rodgers and early first-round selections of Sam Darnold (2018) and Zach Wilson (2021) failing in spectacular fashion, the Jets might want to opt for a safer route with Aaron Glenn's first draft pick as head coach. Whoever is taking the snaps would appreciate the sure-handed Warren, the elite pass-catching talent of this class.

8. Carolina Panthers: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

While quarterback Bryce Young took significant strides in 2024, the Panthers’ pass rush took a step back. Veterans A’Shawn Washington and Jadeveon Clowney were their top sackmasters with 5.5 and 4.5 takedowns, respectively. Scourton isn’t talked about enough as a first-round cinch. Stout, powerful and technically refined, he’s a pro-ready bruiser who could help a healthy Derrick Brown turn around this defense quickly next season.

9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Given the dominant effort from Philadelphia’s defensive front in helping him become a Super Bowl champion as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, incoming head coach Kellen Moore isn’t likely to need much convincing that his new team should prioritize pass rushers. Williams needs to add some variety to his rush, but his burst and bend suggest that his best football lies ahead of him.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Bears have invested heavily in offensive linemen in recent years, but with durability concerns across the front, new head coach Ben Johnson might look back at the success he enjoyed in Detroit and push for reinforcements. An immediate standout who earned Second Team All-SEC honors from league coaches as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to First Team honors in 2023, showing off the size, agility and strength to warrant a selection in the top half of the first round. Campbell has the bulk, strength and balance to play tackle or guard and is the top-rated blocker in this class for many.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

This will be a fascinating selection for a team that still views itself as a Super Bowl contender that fell off in 2024 because of injury more so than talent. Star left tackle Trent Williams missed seven games this past season and turns 37 this summer Simmons tore his ACL in October, so his draft stock will remain in flux until NFL teams are satisfied with his recovery. When healthy, however, he had the look of a future All-Pro. With Williams in place, the 49ers wouldn’t have to rush Simmons back.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Cowboys finished dead last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (six) this past season. No one knows that better than former offensive coordinator turned head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a longtime proponent of the running game. Jeanty is a bona fide bell-cow whose vision, agility, balance through contact and breakaway speed could make him an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and be a strong reason why the Cowboys could enjoy a major bounce back in 2025.

13. Miami Dolphins: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Sure, the loss of Tua Tagovailoa sidetracked Miami's season, but some would argue it was destined for disappointment once the Dolphins lost star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Stewart needs polishing, but he had scouts at the Senior Bowl gushing about his potential.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Colts have a big decision looming with pending free-agent Julian Blackmon, who could command big dollars on the open market given that he's a five-year NFL starter who remains just 26-years old. The Colts could bring him back and use Starks to fortify a secondary lacking playmakers or see the latter as the perfect replacement.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

In three of the past five seasons (2024, 2022, 2021), the Falcons have finished either last or 31st in the NFL in sacks. With defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris now pushing buttons, expect a renewed focus up front. Walker is a do-it-all defender capable of exploding off the edge or dropping back into coverage. That kind of versatility will appeal to Morris while also exciting the local fan base.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

In tackles Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams, the Cardinals already boast two former first-round selections at offensive tackle, demonstrating their commitment to protecting Kyler Murray. While Banks starred at left tackle at Texas, he projects better inside to guard, where the Cardinals could use an upgrade over journeyman Evan Brown on the left side.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Sure, the Bengals would love to bring back Tee Higgins but a team can only dedicate so much of its salary cap to the passing game. With Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase clearly the top priorities, Cincinnati might have little choice but to look for cheaper alternatives. Boasting rare size and hand strength to reel in jump balls, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan is a big-play magnet who could offer similar production as Higgins, a pending free agent, but at a fraction of the cost.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Like their NFC West rival Cardinals two picks earlier, the Seahawks have invested significant resources at tackle but have struggled with their interior. Membou starred at right tackle for Missouri and is agile and long-armed enough to remain there despite a relatively stubby 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame. His frame and brawling style could be an even better fit inside. At just 21 years old, Membou is essentially a ball of clay that Seattle’s new offensive line coach — John Benton — could mold as he sees fit.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

With all due respect to Derek Carr, Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr., the Saints’ divisional opponents are not exactly the most fearsome trio of opposing quarterbacks. And yet, Tampa struggled mightily in defending the pass a year ago, surrendering 27 touchdowns and intercepting just seven passes. Barron is a technically-sound corner with instincts, speed and physicality.

20. Denver Broncos: Jihaad Campbell, ILB, Alabama

The Broncos finished second in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.9) and third in touchdowns surrendered on the ground (10) in 2024, so run defense would hardly seem to be a need. However, with three veteran linebackers (Cody Barton, Justin Strnad and Zach Cunningham) heading toward free agency, the club may see the raw but uber-talented Campbell as an ideal replacement.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

As tempting as it might be to plug a new quarterback here (Jaxson Dart?), Pittsburgh currently lacks the consistent playmakers at receiver to allow anyone to have much success in the passing game. At a power-packed 5-11, 210 pounds, Burden is at his best after the catch, offering Deebo Samuel-like versatility to an offense that needs someone to take some pressure off of George Pickens and the running game.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh has long prioritized the tight end position, even going back to his playing days. The Chargers had high hopes for veterans Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst (among others) but only saw two touchdowns from the position in 2024. Averaging a career-low 10.6 yards per reception in 2024, Loveland likely won’t generate first-round buzz from the analytics crowd, but Harbaugh will know him well and the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

23. Green Bay Packers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Philadelphia’s demolition of the Kansas City blocking scheme could have huge reverberations throughout the NFL. Green Bay has always prioritized defensive linemen, and if a stout playmaker like Nolen is still on the board here, that could still be the case.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Vikings' decision to either retain veteran Sam Darnold or go all-in on last year's top pick JJ McCarthy will obviously help determine which direction they go with this pick. While a running back isn't necessarily the biggest position of concern, adding juice to the backfield would make a lot of sense if Minnesota opts to keep Darnold and load up for a title "run." And, if building around McCarthy is the plan, providing him with a young, versatile back like Judkins could also ease the young quarterback's transition to NFL starter.

25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

If you thought it was painful to watch C.J. Stroud get sacked eight times in a playoff loss to Kansas City, imagine what he and the Texans will be thinking about all offseason. Booker is one of the few plug-and-play guards in this class, offering an ideal blend of power and agility.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

It will be fascinating to see which direction the Rams will go this offseason, as the team will need to determine if it wants to pursue a "win-now" mentality and build around Matthew Stafford or start to build toward the future. Conerly could be the perfect hedge bet between the two. He is a high school running back who kept growing and developed into one of the better offensive tackles in the country over the past two seasons at Oregon.

27. Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Draft classes like this one seem tailor-made for the Ravens, who have always prioritized size and physicality up front. Tuimoloau personifies the class. He might lack eye-popping workout results of some of his peers, but he is a powerful bull rusher with underrated athleticism and a knack for making the game-changing play in big moments.

28. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Like his former Ohio State teammate one pick earlier, Sawyer isn’t the flashiest athlete — which is why some scouts see him as more of a Day 2 candidate — but he’s battle-tested and dependable. His steady production and playing style seem like a perfect match for GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, as Sawyer plays with the hustle, desire and instincts they crave.

29. Washington Commanders: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

With veterans Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong each pending free agents, the Commanders were likely already looking to boost their pass rush this offseason, but Philadelphia’s big win will have NFC East divisional opponents especially eager to follow suit. Head coach Dan Quinn cut his coaching teeth working on the defensive line, and he could become enamored with the burst, bend and production from Green, who eased concerns about his level of competition with a stellar showing in Mobile.

30. Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

With three veteran defensive tackles (Quinton Jefferson, Jordan Phillips and Austin Johnson) set to hit free agency, the Bills will almost certainly be taking advantage of this year's stellar rookie crop at the position. The depth is good enough to wait, but the battle-tested Williams has the bulk, motor and national championship chops that Buffalo could see as the perfect first-round fit.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: James Pearce, Jr., Edge, Tennessee

It really is a testament to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuola's exotic and aggressive blitzing that the Chiefs' defense seems to play its best in big games, as the club finished just 20th in the NFL in sacks in 2024 with only two other teams reaching the playoffs (the Rams and Lions) recording fewer. Pearce is one of the most gifted rushers in this class, but at a relatively spindly 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he is a bit of a specialist.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Given the Eagles’ massive offensive line and talented runners in Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, general manager Howie Roseman might look to take advantage of an unusually talented tight end crop to keep opponents off balance. I expect Taylor to rise throughout the draft process. He’s agile and a natural pass-catcher with impressive NFL bloodlines. His father (Jason Taylor) and uncle (Zach Thomas) were both legends on the field in Miami and are now in the Hall of Fame.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

