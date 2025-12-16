National Football League
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 16 TE Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 16, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET

Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 16. Trey McBride leads the way this week as the highest projected tight end, projected for 17.1 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected tight ends in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top TEs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

Trey McBride is a must-start for the Cardinals as they face the Falcons. He is projected for 17.30 fantasy points and continues to operate as a dependable red-zone option and focal point of Arizona’s passing attack.

George Kittle is another automatic start for the 49ers in their matchup with the Colts. His projection of 12.90 fantasy points reflects his continued role as one of the most explosive tight ends in football.

Travis Kelce remains a top option as the Chiefs take on the Titans. Even with Kansas City navigating changes elsewhere on offense, Kelce keeps his status as a primary target.

Kyle Pitts is also in play against the Cardinals, and Brock Bowers is worth starting as he faces the Texans. Bowers has quickly carved out a steady role in the Raiders’ attack, and Houston has allowed production to tight ends.

 

Which fantasy TE sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Dalton Kincaid is a strong streaming option for the Bills against the Browns. He continues to be a reliable target for Josh Allen, and Cleveland has struggled to contain tight ends. Kincaid is projected for 9.4 fantasy points and benefits from a favorable matchup.

Hunter Henry is another tight end to consider for the Patriots as they face the Ravens. He has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three straight games and maintains a steady role in New England’s passing attack.

Which tight ends rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Darren Waller is a sit candidate for the Dolphins as they face the Bengals. Cincinnati has been stingy against tight ends, and Waller’s production has fluctuated throughout the season. The matchup limits his upside.

Mike Gesicki is another tight end to fade as the Bengals take on the Dolphins. He has struggled to produce consistent numbers, and Miami has defended tight ends well, which makes Gesicki a risky option.

Beyond these names, tight ends facing elite defenses or operating in uncertain roles should also be approached cautiously. Matchups against units such as the 49ers can significantly cap fantasy opportunity.

 

Week 16 TE Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1Trey McBrideCardinals vs. Falcons17.110.1
2George Kittle49ers at Colts12.48.2
3Kyle PittsFalcons at Cardinals11.97.4
4Juwan JohnsonSaints vs. Jets11.16.7
5Brock BowersRaiders at Texans116.4
6Harold Fannin Jr.Browns vs. Bills10.66
7Mark AndrewsRavens vs. Patriots10.16.7
7Dallas GoedertEagles at Commanders10.16.1
9Brenton StrangeJaguars at Broncos9.96.1
10Hunter HenryPatriots at Ravens9.76
11Travis KelceChiefs at Titans9.45.4
11Dalton SchultzTexans vs. Raiders9.45.5
13Tyler WarrenColts vs. 49ers95.3
14Dalton KincaidBills at Browns8.85.4
15Jake FergusonCowboys vs. Chargers8.74.7
16Mason TaylorJets at Saints8.54.7
17Darren WallerDolphins vs. Bengals8.45.4
18T.J. HockensonVikings at Giants8.14.7
18Oronde Gadsden IIChargers at Cowboys8.15
20Isaiah LikelyRavens vs. Patriots7.75
21Theo JohnsonGiants vs. Vikings7.34.3
21AJ BarnerSeahawks vs. Rams7.34.2
23Chigoziem OkonkwoTitans vs. Chiefs7.13.9
24Colston LovelandBears vs. Packers74.2
25Evan EngramBroncos vs. Jaguars6.93.7

More Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

