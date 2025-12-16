2025 Week 16 TE Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 16. Trey McBride leads the way this week as the highest projected tight end, projected for 17.1 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected tight ends in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top TEs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

Trey McBride is a must-start for the Cardinals as they face the Falcons. He is projected for 17.30 fantasy points and continues to operate as a dependable red-zone option and focal point of Arizona’s passing attack.

George Kittle is another automatic start for the 49ers in their matchup with the Colts. His projection of 12.90 fantasy points reflects his continued role as one of the most explosive tight ends in football.

Travis Kelce remains a top option as the Chiefs take on the Titans. Even with Kansas City navigating changes elsewhere on offense, Kelce keeps his status as a primary target.

Kyle Pitts is also in play against the Cardinals, and Brock Bowers is worth starting as he faces the Texans. Bowers has quickly carved out a steady role in the Raiders’ attack, and Houston has allowed production to tight ends.

Which fantasy TE sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

Dalton Kincaid is a strong streaming option for the Bills against the Browns. He continues to be a reliable target for Josh Allen, and Cleveland has struggled to contain tight ends. Kincaid is projected for 9.4 fantasy points and benefits from a favorable matchup.

Hunter Henry is another tight end to consider for the Patriots as they face the Ravens. He has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three straight games and maintains a steady role in New England’s passing attack.

Which tight ends rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Darren Waller is a sit candidate for the Dolphins as they face the Bengals. Cincinnati has been stingy against tight ends, and Waller’s production has fluctuated throughout the season. The matchup limits his upside.

Mike Gesicki is another tight end to fade as the Bengals take on the Dolphins. He has struggled to produce consistent numbers, and Miami has defended tight ends well, which makes Gesicki a risky option.

Beyond these names, tight ends facing elite defenses or operating in uncertain roles should also be approached cautiously. Matchups against units such as the 49ers can significantly cap fantasy opportunity.

