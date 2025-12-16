National Football League
2025 Week 16 QB Rankings: Fantasy Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 16, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET

It's Week 16 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding quarterbacks -- you're in luck! Jalen Hurts leads the way this week as the highest projected quarterback, projected for 19.7 points. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected quarterbacks in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top QBs to start for fantasy in Week 16 of the NFL season?

Josh Allen remains a must-start against the Browns. He has topped 300 passing yards in three straight games and is averaging 21.2 fantasy points. Joe Burrow is another strong play on the road against the Dolphins with a projection of 18.02 points. Matthew Stafford also fits into starting lineups, carrying a 17.0 projection in a matchup with the Seahawks.

Jalen Hurts should be locked in as well. He draws a favorable matchup against the Commanders and is projected for 21.9 fantasy points. Lamar Jackson is another high-end option with 19.7 points projected against the Patriots. Drake Maye rounds out the list as an intriguing start with a 19.4 projection against the Ravens.

 

Which fantasy QB sleepers should I stream for Week 16?

For Week 16, several fantasy quarterback sleepers are worth streaming. Gardner Minshew is a leading option against the Buccaneers. He has scored at least 18.4 fantasy points in three of his past five starts, and Tampa Bay has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks. J.J. McCarthy is another strong choice against the Giants. He has shown steady production, and New York’s defense has allowed a high volume of passing yards.

Baker Mayfield is also in the conversation as he heads to Dallas. He has kept Tampa Bay atop the NFC South with an offense that ranks second in the conference in scoring. 

As you make lineup calls, focus on matchups and recent form. The Giants’ continued defensive struggles make McCarthy particularly appealing for managers seeking a streaming option.

Which quarterbacks rank as fantasy Week 16 busts?

Tua Tagovailoa is a fade against the Bengals. He has thrown nine interceptions in his past four games, and Cincinnati’s defense has been one of the more disciplined groups in the league. The matchup limits his fantasy ceiling.

Jared Goff is another quarterback to approach cautiously. He faces a tough challenge against the Seahawks, who have consistently limited opposing passers. Goff’s production has fluctuated, and this matchup raises more concerns.

Sam Darnold is also a sit candidate against the Eagles. Philadelphia has remained strong defensively, particularly against inaccurate quarterbacks, and Darnold’s recent form makes him risky in Week 16.

 

Week 16 QB Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts.
1Jalen HurtsEagles at Commanders19.7
2Josh AllenBills at Browns19.5
3Dak PrescottCowboys vs. Chargers19.3
4Drake MayePatriots at Ravens18.8
5Lamar JacksonRavens vs. Patriots18.4
6Brock Purdy49ers at Colts18.2
7Joe BurrowBengals at Dolphins18
8Justin HerbertChargers at Cowboys17.4
9Jacoby BrissettCardinals vs. Falcons17.2
9Jared GoffLions vs. Steelers17.2
11Patrick MahomesChiefs at Titans16.9
12C.J. StroudTexans vs. Raiders16.6
13Bo NixBroncos vs. Jaguars16.5
15Matthew StaffordRams at Seahawks16.2
14Caleb WilliamsBears vs. Packers16.3
16Baker MayfieldBuccaneers at Panthers16.1
17Jordan LovePackers at Bears15.9
18Tyler ShoughSaints vs. Jets15.7
19Gardner MinshewChiefs at Titans15.3
20J.J. McCarthyVikings at Giants15.2
21Aaron RodgersSteelers at Lions15.1
22Marcus MariotaCommanders vs. Eagles15
23Kirk CousinsFalcons at Cardinals14.7
24Jaxson DartGiants vs. Vikings14.5
25Trevor LawrenceJaguars at Broncos14.4

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

