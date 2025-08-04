National Football League 2025 NFL, CFB, MLB Best Bets, Predictions By Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

There’s something incredibly special about fall sports.

Between college football, NFL and MLB postseason, there is fun to be had for all — particularly when it comes to laying a few wagers.

That's where I come in.

One of the wagers below features Kyle Shanahan, and it's what I believe to be a really solid bet.

Let's take a look at where I'm sprinkling my cash this week.

Penn State to make the CFP

This is my favorite bet in college football this season. No team in the sport is more predictable or trustworthy than Penn State, which usually hammers the teams it is supposed to, and loses to top-five, top-10-type teams.

This puts the Nittany Lions at a 10-2 floor, as they have both Oregon and Ohio State on the slate.

The Oregon game is at State College, so let’s say PSU wins that game. Maybe the game at Iowa is tricky? Potentially lose at Ohio State? That’s it.

Even the detractors of Drew Allar have to think Penn State is returning to the College Football Playoff behind a powerful running game and elite defense, even without Abdul Carter. Some people do not like laying a price like this, but I have no issue doing so.

A 10-2 record and a CFP berth for Penn State — book it.

PICK: Penn State (-290) to make the CFP

Penn State HC James Franklin on what makes Drew Allar special

Kyle Shanahan to win Coach of the Year

Just about everything that could go wrong for the 49ers last year did. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and others. Blown late leads.

It was just one of those years in the Bay after another agonizing Super Bowl loss.

There isn’t a ton of depth here, but injury luck doesn’t tend to repeat itself in consecutive years, meaning expect the Niners to be healthier this season. The schedule is about as easy as could be coming off a 6-11 season, and, with a win total of 10.5, the Niners are supposed to be good.

Robert Saleh returns to San Francisco to coach a defense that has played as if it missed his leadership over the last couple of seasons. Maybe Shanahan doesn’t fit the mold of a young head coach or a head coach from a team that's going to surprise, but there’s a chance the Niners could post something like 12-5 and win the division, given that schedule, especially if the concerns over Rams QB Matthew Stafford are realized.

I just don’t get how guys like Aaron Glenn are shorter-priced in this market, given how the Jets are going to win like six games.

PICK: Kyle Shanahan (20-1) to win Coach of the Year

Clayton McCullough to win NL Manager of the Year

Okay, by now we’ve all made the joke, "Can you name the Marlins manager?"

But Clayton McCullough and the Marlins might be getting the last laugh.

The former Dodgers first-base coach has Miami on the cusp of a .500 record after sweeping the Yankees. While it might be a little too much to ask him to reach the playoffs given the strength of the current NL wild cards, it’s not unreasonable to think he’s in the mix for NL Manager of the Year consideration.

This has been a lineup and rotation in flux all season and if Miami actually got some decent pitching from Sandy Alcántara in the first half of the season, it might actually have a legit chance at a wild card.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy is a big favorite here, and I guess he should be. But in terms of doing more with less, McCullough certainly deserves consideration if the Marlins finish with a winning record.

Obviously, I’m late to the party here in terms of the number, but I’ll jump in now in case they continue this hot streak.

PICK: Clayton McCullough (23-1) to win NL Manager of the Year

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

