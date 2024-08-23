National Football League
2024 NFL odds: Will Cowboys' Dak Prescott go over projected passing yards?
2024 NFL odds: Will Cowboys' Dak Prescott go over projected passing yards?

Updated Aug. 23, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET

The NFL season is on the horizon, and there are several futures markets to dive into before the official action begins.

There are Super Bowl futures, MVP odds, Rookie of the Year odds, Defensive Player of the Year odds and more.

Recently, FanDuel Sportsbook released the Over/Under for passing yards for all four of the NFC East's starting quarterbacks.

Let's take a closer look at that prop market.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Over/Under: 4075.5

Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Over/Under: 3525.5

Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Over/Under: 3025.5

Daniel Jones, Giants
Over/Under: 2675.5

Currently, Dallas' Dak Prescott has the highest projection for passing yards — and that's despite the fact the Cowboys are playing a "dangerous game" when it comes to contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb, his top receiving target.

"Let's be honest … CeeDee Lamb is deserving of getting paid," FOX Sports contributor, NFL veteran DeSean Jackson said on "Speak." "Let's look at their roster. You have Brandin CooksTurpin

"So who are you gonna throw to? Where's the offense? You have no production. This is hurting the Cowboys."

In 2023, Prescott passed for 4,516 yards. Behind him on the board is Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, who threw for 3,858 yards last season.

Is CeeDee Lamb saga hurting Cowboys or the WR more?

Third on FanDuel's list is Jayden Daniels.

The rookie out of LSU was drafted No. 2 by the Commanders and was recently named the franchise's starting quarterback.

Bettors eyeing the Over for Daniels might want to consider host Colin Cowherd's perspective on how Jayden's first year in the league could unfold.

"Jayden is gonna have to move," Colin said on "The Herd." "He's gonna have to run. He's gonna feel like RGIII did his first year in Washington — his legs."

Rounding out the list is New York's Daniel Jones with a projected 2675.5. 

He only appeared in six games last season but in that handful of games, managed to pass for 909 yards.

