National Football League Commanders name rookie Jayden Daniels starting QB Updated Aug. 19, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET

The Washington Commanders have named rookie Jayden Daniels their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season, head coach Dan Quinn announced Monday.

The move was expected, as Daniels beat out journeyman backup Marcus Mariota and undrafted rookie Sam Hartman for the role after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last April. Daniels was coming off a two-year stint at LSU that culminated in him winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy last season.

Daniels has impressed in two preseason games, going 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington's Week 1 quarterback. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Mariota.

"He went through the whole thing," Quinn said. "He didn't miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He's ready, and he's earned the right to do that.

The Commanders open the 2024 NFL season against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

