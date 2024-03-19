National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Nabers closes gap on Harrison to be first WR taken Published Mar. 19, 2024 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For months, the overwhelming consensus among 2024 NFL Draft analysts has been that former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. will not only be the first wide receiver taken in April's draft but also the first non-quarterback selected.

But here comes Malik Nabers .

The speedy wide receiver out of LSU created a buzz on Monday, as some evaluators wondered whether he, not Harrison, should be considered the No. 1 pass-catcher in this draft.

And while Harrison remains the heavy favorite to be taken off the board before Nabers or any other draft prospect who does not play quarterback, those odds did shift a bit Monday in Nabers' favor.

As of Monday evening, at FanDuel Sportsbook, Harrison was -750 to be the first wide receiver drafted. Those odds did lengthen a bit from where they were Monday morning, when Harrison was at -1050 to be the first wideout off the board.

Meanwhile, Nabers' odds — which were already the second-shortest — shortened over that same timespan, from +700 to +550.

Here are the full odds for the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft at FanDuel:

ODDS TO BE THE FIRST WR PICKED IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT: *

Marvin Harrison Jr. , Ohio State : -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Malik Nabers , LSU : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Rome Odunze , Washington : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Keon Coleman, Florida State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Ladd McConkey, Georgia: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

FOX Sports college football and NFL Draft analyst Joel Klatt is not yet buying the Nabers over Harrison hype. Klatt once again projected Harrison to be selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in his second 2024 NFL mock draft.

"Other than Caleb Williams, there are generational players at their positions in this draft," Klatt said on the latest edition of "The Joel Klatt Show." "Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of those players. Harrison is one of the best college football players I've covered in my career. He made plays that other guys can't even dream of making. He is a hard worker. He is a selfless player. … He's the best receiver in the draft. Kyler [Murray] needs a weapon out there."

However, even if Harrison is indeed picked first as expected, Nabers likely will not have to wait long to hear his name called.

Nabers is currently the betting favorite to be selected at No. 5 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, who have parted ways with veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in recent days due to salary cap constraints.

Keenan Allen traded to Bears: 'I wasn't taking pay cut' with Chargers

According to FanDuel, Nabers has the shortest odds to go fifth overall at +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total). There is also a chance the Chargers could trade back in the draft with another wide receiver-needy team, as new head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are both known for heavily emphasizing the run game in their offenses.

Could the Jets be that possible trade partner with the Chargers? Klatt, for his part, has Nabers going to New York at No. 10 in his latest mock draft, where Nabers could form a dangerous wideout duo with Garrett Wilson to catch passes for Aaron Rodgers.

"The Jets have to be sitting here saying, ‘Please let Nabers be there for us at No. 10.'" Klatt said. "This would be an absolute home run for the Jets. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets really don't have a scary skill-position player. They might have one of the best offenses in the league if this happened."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

