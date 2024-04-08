National Football League 2024 Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft: Can anyone replace Aaron Donald? Published Apr. 8, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay stick and pick?

For the first time since 2016, the Rams can select a player in the first round. However, the team's draft history suggests that Snead and McVay could move around the draft board, rather than staying at No. 19 overall.

Usually, NFL decision-makers have 16 to 18 players with first-round draft grades, so at No. 19, L.A. might not view any available players as worth the pick. Perhaps that leads to the Rams trading up to select a blue-chip player who helps them improve on last season's surprising 10-7 record and playoff berth.

Or the Rams look to move down and add to the 11 draft picks they currently have.

Without a first-round pick in previous drafts, Snead said the Rams would still evaluate the top 32 players so they could anticipate who might be available early in the second round. Now, they'll actually get to use that detailed evaluation process on Day 1 of the draft.

"The fun part is we're not just trying to get to player at No. 33," Snead said. "We actually could take one at No. 19. In the past, we haven't been able to say that."

Let's take a look at the players the Rams could target in this seven-round mock draft:

Round 1, Pick 19: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Rams signed two veteran corners in free agency in Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, but they appear to be stopgaps until younger, more talented players are added to that position group. Williams was in Los Angeles previously before leaving in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. White is returning from surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Both are 29 years old.

And yes, pass rush is an obvious need for the Rams after they lost one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the game in Aaron Donald, who retired after a decade of dominance. But like the Seattle Seahawks got with cornerback Devon Witherspoon last year, the Rams also need a difference-maker in the secondary.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell tested off the charts. He ran a 4.33 40, posted a 38-inch vertical jump and benched 225 pounds 20 times. That eye-popping athleticism translated to production at Toledo, where Mitchell finished with 46 pass breakups and six interceptions over four seasons.

The Rams may have to move up a few spots to get him, but Mitchell is a willing tackler in the run game and will offer versatility in the defensive backfield for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula. NFL draft analyst Rob Rang has Mitchell ranked as his No. 17 prospect.

Round 2, Pick 52, OLB, Bralen Trice, Washington

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Trice ran a 4.72 40 at the combine. He totaled 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons for the Huskies and did not miss a game. The first-team All-Pac-12 selection would provide pass-rush help for the Rams up front.

Round 3, Pick 83, DT, Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Hall, who doesn't turn 21 until June, finished with 4.5 sacks in his final season at Ohio State and then flashed at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder would give the Rams another rotational player at defensive tackle along with last year's rookie breakout performer, Kobie Turner.

Round 3, Pick 99, WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Luke would be an ideal fit as a slot receiver in McVay's offense. And with a 4.46-second 40-yard time, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound McCaffrey has underrated speed to create big plays down the field.

Round 5, Pick 154 QB, Joe Milton, Tennessee

Milton is a Day 3 project, but with the uncertainty surrounding Stetson Bennett, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Tennessee QB would give the Rams another developmental prospect behind Matthew Stafford. Milton completed 64.7% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year. He also ran for another seven scores.

Round 5, Pick 155 LB, Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

He's on the smaller side at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, but his speed (4.52 40) and playmaking ability would be coveted in an NFC West division that features several offensive difference-makers playing in San Francisco.

Round 6, Pick 196 WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

The 6-foot, 188-pound Thrash made some splash plays at the Senior Bowl by making contested catches down the field. He finished with 63 receptions for 858 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at Louisville.

Round 6, Pick 209 DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

At 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds, Davis can push the pocket from the interior of the defensive line. He totaled 16 sacks and 30 tackles for loss during his time at Clemson.

Round 6, Pick 213 RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Brooks had solid production in his final season for the Longhorns, finishing with 1,425 scrimmage yards and 11 scores. However, the 6-foot, 217-pound back suffered an ACL tear late last year against Oklahoma State and his recovery will go into his rookie NFL season.

Round 6, Pick 217 S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Kinchens showed playmaking ability in his final season with the Hurricanes, finishing with 40 combined tackles, five interceptions and five pass breakups. However, he ran a 4.65 in the 40 at the combine, lowering his draft stock.

Round 7, Pick 254 C Drake Nugent, Michigan

At 6-foot-1 and 298 pounds, Nugent is smaller for a center, but he started 39 games between Stanford and Michigan and played in a pro-style offense for former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

