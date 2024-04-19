National Football League 2024 Indianapolis Colts 7-round mock draft: Secondary first, then speed to burn Published Apr. 19, 2024 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the Colts, the 2024 NFL Draft marks the first in years in which the franchise knows it has a long-term quarterback to build around.

So how could Anthony Richardson's presence influence Indianapolis' draft moves? And how does that weigh against the team's defensive needs?

Here is FOX Sports' seven-round mock draft for the Colts:

Round 1, No. 15 overall: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 19 PBUs, 1 INT, 40 tackles (1 for loss)

One of the Colts' most glaring weaknesses last season was the secondary, which featured one of the youngest cornerback rooms in the NFL. The outside corner spot was manned by a combination of rookies and second-year pros: JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. Indianapolis ranked 17th in pass defense last season.

Taking Mitchell wouldn't help the youth issue, but he'd be a major talent add to the group. The only high pick in the room is Brents, who was a second-rounder last year. Jones is a seventh-rounder from the same draft, while both Flowers and Baker went undrafted in 2022.

Mitchell, one of the stars of the pre-draft process, checks all boxes in athleticism, which the Colts have historically coveted. He had the fourth-highest athleticism score of all cornerbacks who participated at the combine.

A second-team All-American in back-to-back seasons, Mitchell led the FBS in pass breakups in 2022 and ranked second last season. He's a big-time playmaker.

Round 2, No. 46 overall: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and 5 TDs

The Colts have a strong foundation at receiver (Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs), but another game-breaker could be the difference between this room being good and great.

Worthy, who set an NFL Combine-record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, would give Richardson a speedy target who can move across the formation. According to Pro Football Focus, Worthy played 548 snaps lined up wide and 282 out of the slot last season at Texas.

He would also allow Indianapolis to wean Downs off return duties, as his role in the offense is expected to grow in 2024. Worthy last season returned 22 punts for 371 yards for the Longhorns, including a 74-yard touchdown.

Round 3, No. 82 overall: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 259 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 34 catches for 341 yards and 7 TDs

The Colts have a number of bodies at the tight end position, but no one who has established himself as a clear-cut TE1. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, who led Indianapolis tight ends in offensive snaps last season, are also entering contract years.

If not Georgia's Brock Bowers in the first round, Johnson makes a lot of sense on Day 2. Not only does he have the athletic tools that the Colts covet — he had the second-best athletic score out of all tight ends at the combine — but he also has the pass-catching upside that could make him a solid long-term pairing with Richardson. Johnson led Penn State in receiving touchdowns last season, and he was a wide receiver in high school.

Round 4, No. 117 overall: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 197 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 73 tackles (1.5 for loss), 4 INTs, 8 PBUs, 1 sack

Coverage busts in the back end were a recurring issue for Indianapolis last season, including the Week 18 loss to Houston that cost the Colts a playoff spot and AFC South title. With Julian Blackmon back on just a one-year deal and uncertainty as to who will start alongside him, it would be surprising if the Colts didn't draft a safety this year.

Taylor-Demerson is undersized, but he's an impressive athlete, makes plays in the run game and is a rangy ballhawk. He led Texas Tech in interceptions the past three seasons.

Round 5, No. 151 overall: Cedric Johnson, Edge, Ole Miss

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

2023 stats (12 games): 40 tackles (6.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PBUs

Edge rusher is a spot the Colts should be thinking about long term. They have a history of rewarding homegrown talent, but Dayo Odeyingbo (8 sacks last season) is currently scheduled to be a free agent after 2024. Same with former first-round pick Kwity Paye (8.5), assuming Indianapolis doesn't exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie contract by May 2.

Johnson should have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on special teams as he develops as an edge rusher. He led Ole Miss in sacks last season.

Round 6, No. 191 overall: Nick Gargiulo, G, South Carolina

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 318 pounds

2023 stats (12 games): started all 12 games (7 at center, 5 at left guard)

Indianapolis has its starting offensive line set, but every team welcomes quality depth. And in an offensive-line class like this one, maybe the Colts dip their toes.

A Yale transfer, Gargiulo proved that his versatility could translate to the SEC. He started seven games at center and five at left guard for South Carolina. He's lauded by those in the scouting community for his athleticism in space, which could be put to good use in the Colts' run game with Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Round 7, No. 234 overall: Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 226 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 83 tackles (1.5 for loss), 1 INT, 2 PBUs

The Colts don't have a pressing need at inside linebacker, but E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard are entering contract years. Indianapolis also has a strong track record for drafting and developing players at the position.

Chambers led Ohio State in tackles last season.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

