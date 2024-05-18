National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Multiple ways to bet on Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Published May. 18, 2024 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Expectations are high in Chicago now that the Bears have secured No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams as their starting quarterback.

The QB out of USC was the heavy betting favorite to be selected first, so it was no surprise that the franchise moved off former QB1 Justin Fields and onto Williams for next season.

To help set Williams up for success, the Bears made numerous offseason moves to improve their entire roster. FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks wrote that, "There has never been a No. 1 overall pick step into a better situation than Caleb Williams."

Can Williams capitalize off Chicago's efforts, and should bettors back the Bear's QB in his rookie season?

Sportsbooks are offering several ways to bet on Chicago and Williams for the 2024-25 season.

So let's look at the current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of May 18.

Bears win Super Bowl: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bears win NFC: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bears win NFC North: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Bears to have a perfect regular season: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Bears regular season Over/Under win total

Over 8.5: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Under 8.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Bears to make the playoffs

Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

No: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50)

Caleb Williams odds:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Offensive Player of the Year: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Regular Season MVP: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Most Regular Season Rookie Passing Yards: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Most Regular Season Passing Yards: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Regular Season Passing Yards

Over 3500.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3500.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Were concerns about Caleb Williams’ maturity overblown?

On a recent episode of The Carton Show, Craig Carton praised Williams and the Bears' potential ahead of next season.

"I've said it from jump … that dude's gonna be a rockstar, FOX Sports host Craig Carton said. "The Chicago Bears are going to be a good football team. And I think it's more likely that he has the C.J. Stroud-type of rookie season than he does the Bryce Young rookie season.

"I'm not saying they're making the playoffs and winning a playoff game, but I think it's on the table … [Chicago] isn't a walkover anymore. Bears are gonna be good. Don't sleep on Chicago."

Are you backing Caleb Williams and the Bears next NFL season?

