National Football League 2023 NFL mock draft: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young in top two — who's next? 2 hours ago

The NFL season has reached its midway point, and we have two months' worth of data from the 2022 college football season. The NFL Draft is still six months away, but team needs are coming into focus, so we can begin to whittle down some of the candidates who could be taken in the first round.

Editor's note: The projected draft order is based on current team records.

1. Detroit Lions: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud checks all the boxes, but there's one that's out of his control: Ohio State QBs who dominate in the Big Ten haven't done the same in the NFL. A lot of people did say the same about Big 12 QBs before Patrick Mahomes hit the NFL like a comet.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud & Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are the top Heisman candidates FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his top five Heisman candidates after Week 7 of the college football season. C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes is still at the top, but Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker shot up the ranks after leading the Volunteers to a thrilling win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

There are many questions about his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame holding up in the NFL. He's actually smaller than Tua Tagovailoa. Young's penchant for incredible passes makes him an alluring prospect, however.

3. Carolina Panthers: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

He opened eyes last year with 24 TD passes and 9 TD rushes, but Levis is running much less often this year — perhaps due to a foot injury. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he's got a sturdy frame and a big arm and could contend for the top overall pick.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher is incredibly twitchy, and lining up opposite T.J. Watt, would be a nightmare for QBs. Anderson led the country with 17.5 sacks last season. The Steelers desperately need offensive line help, but you can't pass up TJ Watt and Will Anderson on the same defensive line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The stud pass catcher has barely played this season after suffering a leg injury against Notre Dame in the opener. However, he's still projected as the best receiver in the draft after a monster sophomore season (95 catches, 1606 yards, 9 TDs). I think he instantly becomes Trevor Lawrence's No. 1 option, even after the Calvin Ridley trade.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Midway through the 2022 season, Skoronski is pulling away as the best tackle in the draft. He's also the highest-graded tackle in the country per Pro Football Focus, allowing just one sack this season.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

Foskey has the size (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) and speed to be a dominant edge rusher in the NFL. Last year's 11 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss have invited extra attention, but his stats are slightly down (7 sacks, 9 TFL). The Bucs defense has been a massive letdown this season, and they could use the pass rush.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans): Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

He has been starting since his freshman year, and the former top-five high-school recruit can be a terror. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounds defensive end could be the perfect fit opposite another former Clemson star, Christian Wilkins. The Eagles have two aging edge rushers in, Brandon Graham and Robert Quinn.

9. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

While Johnson Jr. started at right guard last year, he's now starring at left tackle for the Buckeyes. This season, he's allowed just two pressures and zero sacks. You can't go wrong with two Ohio State stars in the top 10, and the rest of the picks can skew towards defense.

10. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

He's been slowed by an MCL injury, but his eye-opening sophomore year (8.5 TFL, 3 sacks) on a defense loaded with 2022 NFL Draft picks has invited Chris Jones comparisons. Taking a quarterback here could be in play, depending on how Geno Smith performs in the second half of the season.

11. Arizona Cardinals: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The No. 1 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class has been hampered this year by a kidney infection after a torn ACL last year. But when Bresee is healthy, he's one of the best linemen in the country. The Cardinals have to blitz because they have no pass rush since Chandler Jones signed elsewhere.

12. Chicago Bears: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

This former five-star recruit finally became a starter this year, and he's allowed just one pressure while protecting Stetson Bennett. The Bears are desperate for offensive line help to protect Justin Fields. Jones is working his way into being a first-round pick. He's in the second tier of tackles in the draft.

13. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Pittsburgh transfer is a speedy talent who dominates in space. Addison would be a massive addition to the struggling Packers receiving group.

14. Detroit Lions (via LA Rams): Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Verse is a transfer from Albany, where he was the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's made a big impact for the Seminoles with 8.5 TFL and 4 sacks, including a monster effort against LSU (2 sacks, 2.5 TFL). The Colts may be in for a massive overhaul this offseason — front office, coaches and players.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Yes, Hooker turns 25 in January, but how can you deny the leap he's made from being a running QB at Virginia Tech to winning from the pocket at Tennessee? He's only six months older than Kenny Pickett and a much more polished NFL product. He will have around 40 college starts by the end of his career and will be the most polarizing QB prospect in the NFL Draft, given his age (he turns 25 in January).

16. Cincinnati Bengals: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The son of the former Steelers great is an All-American talent who, by season's end, might have a case to be the best cornerback in the country. The Bengals will be looking for an edge rusher or defensive back, both with an eye on defending Buffalo. Porter Jr. was only targeted twice by C.J. Stroud in the loss to the Buckeyes, permitting only two catches for 23 yards.

17. New England Patriots: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

There's some Gronk in the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Mayer, who was an All-American in 2021 and is on his way to that honor again. Given the dominance of Kelce, Kittle and Mark Andrews, can Mayer sneak into the Top 10?

Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dives to score a touchdown during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

18. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Has morphed into perhaps the best cover cornerback in college football and is a huge reason Illinois is one of the biggest surprises in the country, going from 29th in scoring defense to first. The William Jackson signing was a bust, and the Commanders desperately need CB help.

19. Atlanta Falcons: Andre Carter , Edge, Army

The 6-foot-7 edge rusher ranked second in the country in sacks last year and was the first Army player in 31 years to make first-team All-American. No Army player has been taken in the first round since 1947. The production is there; how high he'll go will depend on how he tests at the combine.

20: Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco): Felix Anudike-Uzomah , Edge, Kansas State

He went from being a two-star recruit to one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 last year, registering 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He's on track to top those numbers this season, and the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder projects as one of the top edge rushers in the draft.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

I'd joke they should draft a trainer because they keep falling victim to injuries. More importantly, they can't stop the run, no matter what band-aids they put on the line. Tuipulotu (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) is one of the best play-making linemen in this draft class, playing inside and out and even dropping into coverage when necessary.

22. Seattle Seahawks: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Smith left the Florida game with a shoulder injury, so that bears watching, but his instincts, speed and power will make him a coveted pass rusher. With high-profile games coming up, Smith can raise his own profile and garner discussion for the top 15.

23: New York Jets: Olu Fashanu , OT, Penn State

Fashanu has been dominant starting at left tackle, allowing no sacks and just one pressure in Big Ten play. Another plus, he is yet to be penalized on the season. The Jets are desperate for an LT, and the Mekhi Becton era has been fraught.

24 Miami (forfeited)

25. Baltimore Ravens: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The Ravens need to keep taking chances on receivers, and the 6-foot-4 Johnson would be a massive add — assuming he falls this far. There are reports he's run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical. If he tests off the charts at the NFL Combine, we'll hear top-15 chatter.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

This 6-foot-2 corner is in the Sauce Gardner mold, and how he does against Tennessee's star receivers this weekend could vault Ringo into being the best DB in the class. He has sprinter speed and might even clock a 4.3 40, which could vault him into the top 15.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

His dad played in the NFL, and his uncle is Dre Bly is the current UNC cornerbacks coach and former NFL corner. Downs has been one of the most productive receivers in the country over the last two seasons. At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he's a burner, and if he runs in the 4.3 ballpark, he's going in the top 20. Downs can be the downfield weapon the Cowboys need.

28. New York Giants: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

A Big Ten star throughout his career, he's 6-foot-1 and an athletic freak, with a 42-inch vertical and the fastest short-shuttle time of any player since Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa.

29. Tennessee Titans: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

The Tide secondary was torched against Tennessee — but they didn't throw at Branch. He allowed just two receptions (on five targets) for 14 yards and one score. He's given up only 98 total yards in eight games, per Pro Football Focus. The Titans have drafted an SEC player in the first round four of the last five years.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

Phillips is a bit undersized, but he's a crafty cornerback with top-end speed which was on display in his matchup against USC's Jordan Addison. He only gave up one catch in man-to-man coverage down the field in that matchup.

31. Buffalo Bills: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Watching him dance and accelerate out of the backfield might remind you of Alvin Kamara. He could have a Breece Hall-type impact for whoever drafts him. The Bills tried to trade for Karama last week; now they get a cheaper, younger version.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Steve Avila, G/C, TCU

Offensive line depth has been tested throughout the league this year, and expect more interior offensive linemen to creep into the end of the first round and early second round. Avila was a guard in high school and has played right guard and right tackle at TCU before shifting to center last season.

