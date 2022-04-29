National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Booth, Willis, Hall lead Day 2 best players available 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

Only five of the prospects who earned top 32 marks on my final Big Board remain as the 2022 NFL Draft shifts into Rounds 2 and 3 Friday.

Given the never-ending focus on quarterbacks, Liberty’s Malik Willis is certainly the most recognizable name of the bunch. He checked in 19th on my list, two spots behind Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth. Jr., with Iowa State running back Breece Hall (26), Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (28) and Mississippi’s Sam Williams (31) closing out my top 32.

Willis is one of four players from the NFL’s "green room" who still have not been selected. Joining him in Las Vegas behind the scenes at the draft are Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (38th overall on my Big Board), fellow quarterback Matt Corral from Ole Miss (52) and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon (54).

2022 NFL Draft: Liberty QB Malik Willis Bucky Brooks looks at what makes Liberty QB Malik Willis such an intiguing NFL prospect. Brooks sees a bit of Bills QB Josh Allen in Willis.

Based on my ranking, as well as the clubs currently slated to start the draft’s second round, it doesn’t appear likely that Willis will be waiting long to hear his name called.

It could happen as early as the first pick Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new head coach Byron Leftwich — a former quarterback himself — may see Willis as the perfect candidate to groom behind Tom Brady. The Bucs also would appear to be a logical landing spot for a defensive tackle like Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (No. 44 on my Board) or one of the aforementioned defensive backs.

As the draft order stands now, the Tennessee Titans at No. 35, Seattle Seahawks at 40 and 41, Atlanta Falcons (43) and Detroit Lions (46) are other potential landing spots for Willis.

Here is a quick snippet on my top 20 remaining players, all of whom I expect to land in the second round.

1. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson, 6-0, 194, 4.43 40-yard dash

Former five-star recruit and two-time All-ACC pick boasts impressive agility, physicality in run support and developing ball skills.

2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty, 6-1, 223, 4.50 (est.)

Gifted dual-threat quarterback with the work ethic to reward the team that gambles on his upside.

3. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State, 5-11, 218, 4.39

A true bell-cow back with the vision, burst, make-you-miss and breakaway speed to contend for a rushing title early in his NFL career.

Breece Hall on how the weight room changed his career Breece Hall tells RJ Young how his increased time and effort in the weight room changed his career at Iowa State.

4. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn, 5-11, 191, 4.50

Battle-tested cornerback who competed with the top receivers Auburn faced over his career. While lacking elite traits, McCreary’s instincts and grit translate well to the NFL.

5. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss, 6-4, 258, 4.46

Explosive edge rusher who finished second in sacks in the SEC a year ago and led the conference with four forced fumbles.

6. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma, 6-3, 248, 4.54

Prototypical, productive stand-up edge rusher whose initial quickness, agility and bend off the edge make him one of this draft’s preeminent pass-rush specialists.

7. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State, 6-4, 208, 4.36

Easily my favorite of the remaining WRs on the board, boasting the size, athleticism and sticky hands to project as a future NFL star.

8. Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin, 6-3, 250, 4.53

More than the typical Big Ten inside linebacker, offering legitimate sideline to sideline range due to his instincts and underrated speed — and he packs a wallop.

9. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State, 5-9, 209, 4.38

Bowling ball of a back with excellent balance through contact and acceleration to turn what look like short runs into long gains.

10. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia, 5-11, 231, 4.55 (est.)

Reigning Butkus Award winner may lack size but his speed, intensity and reliable open-field tackling skills are Pro Bowl-caliber.

Nakobe Dean on taking his game to the next level RJ Young is joined by Nakobe Dean to talk about his preparation to become a pro and who he models his game after in the NFL.

11. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota, 6-4, 257, 4.53

An ascending talent who played his best football at the Senior Bowl, showcasing the burst and power NFL teams crave off the edge.

12. Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut, 6-4, 327, 4.92

The second-round version of Jordan Davis, boasting incredible power to go along with underrated athleticism.

13. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State, 6-3, 247, 4.66

Cat-quick off the snap with the long arms and closing speed to help a team’s pass rush immediately.

14. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati, 6-3, 213, 4.52

Checks every box teams are looking for in a quarterback except pinpoint accuracy. Showed improvement in this area at the Senior Bowl and workout sessions, offering hope that his best football may still lie ahead.

2022 NFL Draft: QB Desmond Ridder FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz analyzes Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder's skill set.

15. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State, 6-6, 316, 4.92

One of the few remaining plug-and-play tackle candidates, this four-year starter is powerful at the point of attack and the polished pass protector one expects having played much of his career in an Air-Raid offense.

16. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma, 6-4, 290, 4.89

Quick-twitch 3-technique defensive tackle who terrorized would-be blockers at the Senior Bowl with his combination of quickness, power and intensity.

17. Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska, 6-3, 304, 4.92

The first player in Nebraska’s storied history to ever start at center as a true freshman, Jurgens is a former tight end who didn’t lose his athleticism despite adding nearly 50 pounds of mass to his frame.

18. Jaquan Brisker, SS, Penn State, 6-1, 206, 4.49

A heat-seeking missile from the safety position, Brisker ranks as one of this year’s biggest pound-for-pound hitters and has shown steady improvement in coverage over his career.

19. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State, 6-4, 243, 4.42

A do-everything player who starred at quarterback and running back before earning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year accolades as a linebacker, Andersen turned heads at the Senior Bowl, erasing doubts about level of competition.

20. Jalen Pitre, SS, Baylor, 5-11, 195, 4.46

Ultra-productive box safety who dominated the Big 12 but lacks the size scouts prefer. Some lucky club is going to get a Day 2 steal with Pitre.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

