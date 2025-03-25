National Football League Chargers RB Najee Harris headlines 10 underrated NFL free agency moves Updated Mar. 25, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two weeks into NFL free agency, Aaron Rodgers still has not decided where he will play (if at all) in the upcoming season. But while Rogers and the other big-name quarterbacks have predictably dominated the discussion with a month left before the draft, several teams have made sensible signings for players who could play significant roles in their teams' fortunes this year.

Let's take a look at the 10 best under-the-radar moves by NFL teams in free agency.



10. Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers

Contract: One year, $2.75 million guaranteed

The South Carolina product took advantage of an expanded role with the Dallas Cowboys last season, rushing for a career-high 1,079 yards in his fourth NFL season. But instead of the Cowboys retaining Dowdle as part of the team's running back rotation, they signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. Dowdle, who also totaled 39 catches for 249 receiving yards and three scores for Dallas last season, brings value as a complementary back to a Carolina offense led by Chuba Hubbard. With no team offering a multi-year deal, the 26-year-old Dowdle took a prove-it deal with Carolina, hoping to play well and hit the market again.



9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Contract: One year, $5 million

Hopkins finished with a career-low 10.7 yards per reception in 2024, so it's fair to question how much is left in the 32-year-old's tank. But after spending 2024 with the Titans and Chiefs, Hopkins gets a chance to experience a rebirth in one of the most explosive offenses in the league, led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Hopkins was never a burner, but he still understands how to get open and win contested catches. And with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman on the roster, Hopkins won't have to carry the load as the No. 1 receiver.



8. Haason Reddick, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Contract: One year, $12 million guaranteed

Looking to put a tumultuous year with the New York Jets behind him, Reddick gets a fresh start with defensive guru Todd Bowles and the Bucs. Tampa Bay needs a legitimate edge rusher — Calijah Kancey led the team last season with just 7.5 sacks. Reddick had just one sack in 10 games after a contract impasse in New York. Before that, however, he notched double-digit sacks each season from 2020 to 2023. Elite pass-rushers can produce at a high level into their mid-30s, so expect the 30-year-old Reddick to return to form and give the Bucs a good return on their investment.

7. Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Dallas Cowboys

Contract: One year, $8 million

Fowler replaces DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency and had some choice words for his former team upon his arrival in the Pacific Northwest. Fowler finished with 10.5 sacks for Washington last season, the first year he's totaled double-digit sacks since 2019. Playing opposite one of the best pass rushers in the league in Micah Parsons should help Fowler put up decent numbers for a second straight season — at a much cheaper price than the $18 million guaranteed Lawrence signed for in Seattle.

6. Poona Ford, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Contract: Two years, $15.6 million guaranteed

Los Angeles boasts one of the better young defensive lines in the league, featuring Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young. However, the Rams struggled to stop Saquon Barkley and James Conner last season. Bringing in Ford, a proven run-stuffer who can also create an interior pass rush, should fix one of the few glaring needs for a team that believes it can compete for a Super Bowl. And the Rams got Ford at a decent number considering the skyrocketing defensive tackle market in free agency.



5. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Contract: One year, $6.5 million guaranteed

The Cardinals had shown interest in Brissett the past few years and finally got him in the fold this offseason. The addition of the North Carolina State product gives Arizona a veteran signal-caller familiar with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing from their time with the Cleveland Browns. Brissett also provides a calming presence behind Kyler Murray, who has dealt with a significant knee issue in his past. Brissett is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game, and the Cardinals got him at a reasonable price.

4. Joey Bosa, DE, Buffalo Bills

Contract: One year, $12 million guaranteed

Bosa missed 23 games over the past three seasons due to injuries, totaling just 14 sacks during that time. However, he's still just 29 years old, and if he can stay on the field, the Ohio State product will give the Bills a legitimate closer who can help them finish games as Buffalo chases an elusive Super Bowl. While with the Chargers, Bosa also played twice a year against Patrick Mahomes & Co., which could help the Bills in that important matchup should both teams reach the postseason again.

3. Kevin Zeitler, OL, Tennessee Titans

Contract: One year, $9 million

The Titans upgraded their offensive line with the addition of former Detroit Lion Zeitler, one of the most durable interior linemen on the market, along with the high-dollar acquisition of left tackle Dan Moore. Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall pick and has Cam Ward on its radar, so having a veteran like Zeitler who can help keep the Miami product clean is important. Yes, Zeitler is 35, but he reached the Pro Bowl two years ago and was the third-highest-graded guard in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

2. Ernest Jones IV, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Contract: One year, $10 million guaranteed

The Seahawks executed a midseason trade with Tennessee for Jones and, during the offseason, re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed. The contract makes Jones the 16th highest-paid linebacker heading into 2025, which is a bargain for someone who will serve as the defensive playcaller and leader on the field for Mike Macdonald.

1. Najee Harris, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Contract: One year, $5.25 million guaranteed

For a team that leans on the running game, the Chargers got a durable, productive back on the cheap in Harris. He put up four straight 1,000-yard seasons and did not miss a game due to injury during his time in Pittsburgh. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards missed time because of injuries last season, so Jim Harbaugh gets a more reliable lead back in the 27-year-old Harris.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

