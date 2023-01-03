National Basketball Association
Zion Williamson to miss at least three weeks with hamstring strain
National Basketball Association

Zion Williamson to miss at least three weeks with hamstring strain

2 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss at least the next three weeks with a right hamstring strain he sustained against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Williamson has already missed eight games this season.

Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has had an injury-plagued career. Before the start of his rookie season, Williamson sustained a torn meniscus that kept him sidelined until January. While he played 61 games the next season, he missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with a fractured right foot.

Williamson has been highly-productive since recovering from his foot fracture, averaging a team-high 26 points per game in 29 appearances for the Pelicans this season, but his latest injury is another unfortunate setback for both him and New Orleans.

[Related: How Zion Williamson tuned out the body shamers and came back stronger]

With a three-week timeline for just an evaluation, the soonest Williamson will be cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities is Jan. 24. The Pelicans are 6-2 without Williamson this season.

The Pelicans will play the first of a long stretch of games without Williamson on Wednesday, when they take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. New Orleans is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 23-14.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
By The Numbers: Donovan Mitchell and the NBA's historic holiday season
National Basketball Association

By The Numbers: Donovan Mitchell and the NBA's historic holiday season

3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell earning the recognition that escaped him in Utah
National Basketball Association

Donovan Mitchell earning the recognition that escaped him in Utah

5 hours ago
NBA Stock Watch: Rudy Gobert, Wolves spiraling; Luka Dončić in MVP hunt
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Rudy Gobert, Wolves spiraling; Luka Dončić in MVP hunt

11 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers win over Bulls
National Basketball Association

Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers win over Bulls

23 hours ago
NBA Debate: Is Luka Dončić the new MVP front-runner?
National Basketball Association

NBA Debate: Is Luka Dončić the new MVP front-runner?

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes