National Basketball Association How to win $1,000 on Nets-Bucks in Game 7 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Deep down, you always knew it would come down to this for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets: Game 7. Winner goes to the Eastern Conference finals. Loser goes home.

What you might not have expected was both team's biggest perceived weaknesses being so evident in the six games before this. Brooklyn’s injury issues cropped up, impacting both James Harden and Kyrie Irving, for instance. And Milwaukee’s lack of a killer instinct surfaced in failing to close tough road games when they had big leads in Games 1 and 5.

None of that matters now, though.

For fans, now is the time to get into the game with the FOX Super 6 app on critical Game 7 of the Nets-Bucks series. Answer all six questions correctly and you would win $1,000. It’s easy, free and fun. Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for Game 7.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Nets by 1-3, Nets by 4-6, Nets by 7 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4 or more, Tie.

Four of the first six games have seen the Bucks carry the action in the first two games. And since the Irving injury in Game 4, Milwaukee has been the more aggressive team early in games and jumped out to fairly sizable leads.

Will Kevin Durant have more than 32 points in the game?

The options: Less than 32, More than 32, Exactly 32

Durant is such a key figure in this game and with Harden/Irving’s uncertain status due to injuries, Brooklyn needs him to step into the offensive role. Maybe it won’t be the 49 that he scored in Game 5. But if Durant scores less than 32, Brooklyn is going home.

How many rebounds will Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

The options: 0-8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13+

This is a legacy game for Giannis, who has been saddled with the idea that he’s been a playoff disappointment because of Milwaukee’s inability to get to the NBA Finals over the last few years. Giannis has to control the game and to do that, he needs to hit the glass big.

Who will be the top scorer of the game?

The options: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Khris Middleton, Tie, Other

Harden is the wild card on this list aside from the two obvious ones in Durant and Giannis. If he is healthy – and he really hasn’t been that way since the series against Celtics – then he is an absolute threat to go off.

How many assists will Jrue Holiday have?

The options: 0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8+

Holiday had his best offensive performance of the series in Game 6 – a 21-point, five-assist game. Holiday is averaging 7.5 assists per game in the postseason, but only 6.0 per game against Brooklyn.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Nets by 1-4, Nets by 5-9, Nets by 10 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more.

There’s one trend that has held up through the series and that’s home court. It plays into the idea that these teams are better in certain atmospheres than others. The Nets health issues are huge questions. But Milwaukee has not proven it can win a big game on the road just yet. Brooklyn in that 5-9 range.

Take part in Nets-Bucks Game 7 through the FOX Super 6 app. It's free and you can win $1,000! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.