Four-point play FTW! Tyrese Haliburton's clutch shots seal Pacers' 115-114 win vs. Bucks
Historically, when your team is leading by three points with 3.9 seconds left on the game clock, you don't want to give up a 3-pointer, and you definitely don't want to give up a shooting foul from beyond the arc. And yet, that is exactly the scenario that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were on the wrong end of on Tuesday evening.
With the game nearly decided, Antetokounmpo committed a shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton, whose fadeaway 3-point attempt miraculously found the bottom of the net with three seconds left on the game clock.
Haliburton went the free-throw line, completed the four-point play and the No. 5 seed Pacers walked away with a 115-114 win over the No. 4 seed Bucks. The Pacers now have the same record as the Bucks (36-28) with another meeting between the two sides scheduled for Saturday, March 15 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
If it's anything like Saturday night's result, it should be a thriller.
