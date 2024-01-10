National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama has 1st NBA triple-double for Spurs in 130-108 win against Pistons Published Jan. 10, 2024 10:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes, playing against the franchise that was hoping to land him. Detroit had the league's worst record last season, but didn't get the first pick in the draft lottery.

Wembanyama was 6 of 16 from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The 7-foot-3 French phenom showed his playmaking skills on the break and in the post, setting up teammates with slick passes to surpass his previous season high of seven assists.

The Spurs (6-30) entered the game with the second-worst record in the NBA, with only the lowly Pistons behind them, and a five-game losing streak.

Detroit (3-35) has lost six consecutive games since breaking its NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak.

San Antonio took control in the first quarter with a 31-19 lead and the Pistons didn't put up much of a fight the rest of the night.

The Spurs had eight players score in double figures, including Keldon Johnson with 17 points and Devin Vassell with 16.

Detroit's Jalen Duren had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Ivey scored 19 points, missing 11 of 18 shots.

The Pistons were without point guard Cade Cunningham, who is expected to be out for another week with a strained left knee strain.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Pistons: Host Houston on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

