Pistons' Cade Cunningham out at least a week with a left knee strain
Updated Jan. 9, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss at least a week with a left knee strain, the team said Tuesday.

The team said the injury was revealed on an MRI on Monday. He will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

The Pistons have an NBA-worst 3-33 record, but Cunningham had been a bright spot. He is averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

