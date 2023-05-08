National Basketball Association Suns owner Mat Ishbia: Suspending or fining Nikola Jokic 'would not be right' Updated May. 8, 2023 12:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Nuggets remain in a holding pattern as they await the league's decision on possible disciplinary action after center Nikola Jokic made contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who saw his team win Game 4 to even the series.

A fine could be in line Monday for the two-time NBA MVP. It's also possible there could be no punishment at all. But a suspension isn’t out of the realm of possibility either, with the second-round series moving back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Ishbia tweeted Monday morning that he hopes Jokic won't be suspended for his action.

"Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!" Ishbia wrote. "That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for Game 5! Go Suns!"

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday when the big man tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit the Suns' owner with an elbow.

The situation set social media ablaze and overshadowed the Suns' 129-124 victory. One of the topics up for debate was whether it was a flop by Ishbia – a former walk-on basketball player at Michigan State – or excessive contact from Jokic.

The mini-fracas began when Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who held on to the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the ball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could quickly get into their offensive possession — when he attempted to grab the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic's elbow.

Jokic, who scored 53 points and had 11 assists in the loss, defended his actions after the game.

"The fan put the hand on me first," Jokic explained. "I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?"

Nuggets coach Mike Malone also defended Jokic, saying he was "going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game. Just give the ball up, man."

There appears to be a common sentiment that Jokic shouldn't receive a suspension for Game 5.

"I don't wanna see Jokic gone for what could be a pivotal Game 5," Skip Bayless said on Monday's "Undisputed." "That would be wrong [to suspend him]. But this tech was right."

Bayless cited what official Tony Brothers said in the pool report, stating that Jokic "deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul" as part of the reason why he agreed with the call.

"Two wrongs don't make a right," Bayless said. "I agree there was some initiated contact because he touched him in the back. Then there was another fan that came over the top that was ejected immediately because that's a no-no."

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Bayless that a tech should've been assessed and that Jokic shouldn't be suspended. However, Sharpe is also a bit concerned about what other fans might do as a result, recalling how he was in a similar situation recently.

"You don't want fans [to do this] and now you'll see fans hold the ball in front of the players and the players are going to get upset because it's already emotionally charged," Sharpe said. "As a matter of fact, the playoff game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, the ball came on my lap. I put the ball down so quick. I was like, ‘I don’t want y'all to have to take it.'"

Devin Booker, who finished with 36 points and 12 assists in Game 4, gave a shout-out to the Suns owner.

"He got us a point!" Booker said with a grin.

Ishbia has only been the Suns’ owner for a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

The former MSU walk-on told The Associated Press at halftime that he was "fine" and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

The tiff didn't seem to bother Jokic either, as the MVP runner-up scored or assisted on 78 points Sunday, which was the most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

