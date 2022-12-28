National Basketball Association
Suns' Devin Booker (groin strain) out at least four weeks
National Basketball Association

Suns' Devin Booker (groin strain) out at least four weeks

1 hour ago

Devin Booker is going to miss at least a month more of action.

The Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday that their All-NBA guard suffered a left groin strain and will be re-revaluated in four weeks.

Booker suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Suns' Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He has been sidelined for six of Phoenix's past nine games.

The 26-year-old three-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 47.7/37.0/85.0. 

Phoenix is 20-15, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

