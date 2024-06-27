National Basketball Association Sports world reacts to Bronny James' historic NBA Draft moment Published Jun. 27, 2024 9:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Like father, like son!

LeBron James and son Bronny are close to joining forces on the Los Angeles Lakers after the 19-year-old was selected by the team as the 55th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The history-making moment was, of course, caught on camera as Bronny sat in a room filled with what appeared to be friends and family, who cheered his accomplishment.

While many were focused on the possibility of the James men playing together in the league ahead of draft night, Bronny recently made it clear that although playing with dad on the same team would be awesome, all he wanted was to hear his name be called on draft night.

The 6-foot-2 guard received his wish, and the significance of the moment could not be ignored as he and LeBron are set to become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

The sports world was quick to react to the iconic draft moment, including Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and even Nike sending love to both Bronny and his dad on social media.

Bronny missed the start of his freshman season with USC and was limited to 19.4 minutes per game after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout with the Trojans last summer. He returned in December and finished the season averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game before declaring for the NBA Draft earlier this year.

LeBron has not yet confirmed whether he will be staying with the Lakers next season. The 39-year-old, who will be entering his 22nd season in the league, has until June 29 to decide if he’ll become a free agent this summer or take the $51.4 million player option with the Lakers.

Bronny is likely to make his debut with the Lakers during the NBA Summer League.

Whether the two take to the court as teammates or opponents in the Fall, history has been made. And this iconic moment for LeBron and Bronny is definitely one for the books.

