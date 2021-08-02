National Basketball Association How will Russell Westbrook fit with the Lakers alongside LeBron and A.D.? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, the Staples Center in L.A. will have to make room for another superstar player on the marquee.

Westbrook, a Long Beach, California native, joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Tinseltown as the Lakers reload and look to make another championship run.

Westbrook's arrival gives the Lakers a bona fide "Big 3," but his fit alongside his costars is a topic of much debate.

Considering the 32-year-old guard has averaged a triple-double in four of the past five seasons, there's no denying his basketball ability. But in a league that is becoming more and more about shooting from distance, Westbrook isn't much of an answer for a team that shot 35.4% from beyond the arc in the regular season, which was 21st in the league.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

A decade ago, the league's teams attempted a total of 44,313 3-pointers in 2,460 regular-season games played. This past season, the number of attempted 3s ballooned to 74,822 ⁠— and they took place in a shortened season, with just 2,160 regular-season games played.

Westbrook, a career 30.5% 3-point shooter, upped his average to 31.5% this past year. However, that's still well below the league average of 36.7%.

Even so, Nick Wright of "First Things First" said that while he believes the fit is "questionable," Westbrook's contributions for the Lakers should outweigh the drawbacks.

"I was at least mildly surprised by the almost universal panning of this trade," Wright said. "So, I guess I think it'll work better than most people think it will work. … If LeBron and Anthony Davis make it to the playoffs healthy, the Lakers are massive favorites to win the West. And this helps LeBron and Anthony Davis make it to the playoffs healthy, because Russ can win games for you by himself in the regular season."

Nick Wright talks the Los Angeles Lakers after they traded Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to bring Russell Westbrook into the fold.

Wright also said Westbrook's inclusion would force Davis to play more minutes at center, which Wright sees as a positive. Lastly, the pieces the Lakers gave up – Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – didn't equate to much of an outlay for Los Angeles.

Is that enough to bring the Lakers back to championship glory? Not quite, Chris Broussard said on "Undisputed" on Monday.

"Heavens, no," Broussard said. "Now, if you want to say that they're the favorites in the West, I'm not going to throw a hissy fit. I'll give them a puncher's chance for several reasons. One, the talent, obviously, at the top is incredible. … Two, we know how smart LeBron is. … And three, the West is devoid of world-beaters. … But if they get out of the West, I like [the Brooklyn Nets]. Brooklyn should be the favorite."

Chris Broussard explains why he gives the Lakers a puncher's chance to win it all with Russell Westbrook in the purple and gold.

Jason McIntyre sounded a bit more bullish on L.A. after they picked up Westbrook. To McIntyre, the Lakers are the clear-cut No. 2 team behind the Nets to win the next Finals.

"The reality is, with Russell Westbrook, they're going to wreck the league in the regular season," McIntyre said. "They are going to be dominant. … Yes, Nets, No. 1 to win the Finals, but the Lakers are a clear [No.] 2. There isn't even anyone remotely close to them."

Jason McIntyre explains how the Lakers will ‘wreck the league’ in the regular season with Russell Westbrook.

That opinion matches up with how the oddsmakers at FOX Bet are forecasting next season.

The Nets are the early favorites to win it all at +230, meaning a $10 bet would return $23, plus the initial $10 bet. The Lakers are going for +400 ($10 returns $40, plus the initial $10), the second-lowest odds in the NBA.

It's a steep dropoff beyond that, with the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Golden State Warriors (+1000) the teams most likely to be in the Finals mix based on the odds.

And there's still a lot of time left until the start of the regular season. If the Lakers can add a few shooters to their ranks, those odds will likely only improve.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.