National Basketball Association P.J. Washington reportedly agrees to $48 million deal with Hornets Updated Aug. 26, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET

P.J. Washington's extended free agency has concluded, as the forward reportedly agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal Saturday to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.

Previously a restricted free agent, Washington is coming off the best season of his NBA career; he averaged a career-high 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4%/34.8%/73.0%.

Washington has been a starter for the Hornets, who selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, for the bulk of his four-year NBA career.

The Hornets are coming off a 27-55 season, which was good for 14th in the Eastern Conference. They then jumped up two spots in the draft lottery and selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, one of five selections made by the team.

The Hornets also re-signed forward Miles Bridges on a qualifying offer. Bridges didn't play last season after a domestic violence matter and will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season due to the situation. He averaged 20.2 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

Elsewhere, Kelly Oubre Jr., who averaged 20.2 points per game for the Hornets last season, remains a free agent. Washington and the Hornets open the 2023-24 season at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 25.

