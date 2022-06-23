Paolo Banchero drafted No. 1 overall by Magic: NBA Twitter reacts

National Basketball Association
No draft night is complete without some surprising moves — and the 2022 NBA Draft was no exception. 

With the first pick of the night, the Orlando Magic made a mockery of most mock drafts by taking forward Paolo Banchero at the top out of Duke University.

"While this [pick] may come as a surprise, the Magic picked the most NBA-ready player in this draft class with the selection of Banchero," FOX Sports' John Fanta wrote.

Up until draft night, most believed Orlando would select Auburn's Jabari Smith and that Banchero would come off the board at No. 3. That wasn't the case. Instead, Smith was drafted at No. 3 by the Houston Rockets after Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren was selected No. 2 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's how the social media world reacted on Thursday night:

