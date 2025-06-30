National Basketball Association
NBA Free Agency Signings Tracker: Rockets Poach Dorian Finney-Smith From Lakers
Updated Jun. 30, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA free agency period officially opened on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and teams have already secured deals with some of the biggest names on the open market this summer.

FOX Sports is keeping track of every signing that could shake up the association in our NBA free agency tracker:

June 30

Bucks sign F Taurean Prince
Details: One year, $7 million

Hawks sign G Luke Kennard
Details: One year, $11 million

Magic sign G Tyus Jones
Details: One year, $7 million

Hawks sign G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Details: Four years, $62 million ($15.5 million AAV)

Celtics sign C Luke Garza
Details: Two years, $5.5 million

Clippers sign C Brook Lopez
Details: Two years, $18 million ($9 million AAV)

Rockets sign C Clint Capela
Details: Three years, $21.5 million ($8.2 million AAV)

Spurs sign C Luke Kornet
Details: Four years, $41 million ($10 million AAV)

Pelicans sign C Kevon Looney
Details: Two years, $16 million

Nuggets sign G Bruce Brown Jr.
Details: One year

Bucks sign G Kevin Porter Jr. 
Details: Two years, $11 million ($5.5 million AAV)

Grizzlies sign G Ty Jerome
Details: Three years, $28 million ($9.3 million AAV)

Mavericks sign G D'Angelo Russell
Details: Two years, $13 million ($6.5 million AAV)

Bulls sign G Tre Jones
Details: Three years, $24 million ($8 million AAV)

Rockets sign F Dorian Finney-Smith
Details: Four years, $53 million ($13.25 million AAV)

Pistons re-sign C Paul Reed
Details: Two years, $11 million ($5.5 million AAV)

Lakers sign F Jake LaRavia
Details: Two years, $11 million ($5.5 million AAV)

Grizzlies re-sign F Santi Aldama
Details: Three years, $52.5 million ($17.5 million AAV)

Grizzlies extend Jaren Jackson Jr. 
Details: Five years, $240 million ($48 million AAV)

Check back for updates.

National Basketball Association
