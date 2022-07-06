National Basketball Association NBA Free Agency: Beal's Wizards extension features no-trade clause 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bradley Beal's new Washington deal features a no-trade clause

Beal, a three-time All-Star, has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington and the streak will continue, after he signed a new five-year, $251 million max contract extension with the Wizards.

The deal will feature a no-trade clause, making Beal just the 10th player in NBA history with a no-trade clause and the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause, which requires eight years of service time in the NBA and four with the same team.

Beal previously declined his $36.4 million player option, making him a free agent for a short period. He averaged 31.3 points per game in 2020-21.

T.J. Warren lands in Brooklyn

Warren has agreed to a one-year contract with the Nets after missing most of the past two seasons with a stress fracture in his left foot. He averaged 53% shooting from the field in 2020 for the Indiana Pacers.

The deal makes him the 11th player under contract for the Nets, who are actively engaged in trade talks for All-NBA forward Kevin Durant after he requested to be moved last week.

Zion Williamson agrees to extension

The 21-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million. Williamson did not play last season due to a foot injury, but he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Daruis Garland staying put

Garland reached terms on a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension — that could be worth as much as $231 million — with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 22-year-old third-year guard set career highs across the board, including 21.7 points and 8.6 assists, while making his first All-Star team last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Rudy Gobert

Gobert is headed to Minnesota after the Utah Jazz traded him for Malik Beasley , Patrick Beverley , Walker Kessler , Jarred Vanderbilt , Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round draft picks.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season on a career-best 71% from the floor. Gobert joins recently re-signed Karl-Anthony Towns to form a formidable frontcourt in Minnesota. The three-time All-Star center Towns, who averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in his seventh season, recently agreed to a $224 million extension with the Timberwolves.

Donte DiVincenzo joining the champs

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard DiVincenzo, who finished last season with the Sacramento Kings, is signing a two-year deal with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. An ankle injury from the 2021 postseason limited him to just 42 games and a reserve role this past season, in which he averaged nine points per game.

The Warriors also are bringing back center Kevin Looney on a three-year, $25.5 million deal. The 26-year-old center averaged 6 points and a career-best 7.3 rebounds per game last season for the champs.

Porter leaving champs for Toronto Raptors

The Warriors are losing another piece of their title-winning team, however. Forward Otto Porter Jr. agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, his fifth team in six seasons.

Porter averaged 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for the Warriors.

Goran Dragic joins Bulls

The point guard is signing a one-year deal with the Bulls. Dragic played for the Raptors and Nets last season, averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon

The Celtics are shoring up their defensive presence with an early offseason addition with a trade for Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games last season.

They added the former Pacers point guard in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a first-round draft pick, opening up $10.1 million in cap space with the deal.

Portland Trail Blazers extend Jusuf Nurkić

The "Bosnian Beast" will be manning the middle for the foreseeable future in Portland after signing a four-year, $70 million deal to stay after a brief contract negotiation.

Nurkic has been a consistent force down low for Portland since arriving there 2017 and has averaged a double-double in three of the last four seasons, including 15 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season.

Kings trade for Kevin Huerter

Sacramento is getting younger and stronger with its recent moves. After signing high-flyer Malik Monk, the squad is adding another budding shooting guard in former Atlanta Hawks sixth man Huerter.

The Kings sent a 2024 lottery-protected first-rounder to Atlanta for the sharpshooter, which becomes top-12 protected in 2025, and top-10 protected in 2026. Huerter averaged 12.1 points on 45.4% from the floor in 29.6 minutes per game last season.

Zach LaVine back with Chicago Bulls

The All-Star guard took a victory cigar toke after agreeing to a major cash-in with Chicago: five years, $215 million in a major contract extension. LaVine, who has been in Chicago the past five seasons, helped lead the squad to its first playoff appearance during his tenure there. He averaged 24.4 points per game last season.

John Wall, Nicolas Batum ink deals with LA Clippers

It was known that former All-Star guard Wall wanted to venture to L.A. to join the Clippers, but Friday, the terms of the deal were released: two years for $13.2 million on the mid-level exception. Wall last played for Houston in the 2020-21 campaign, where he posted 20.7 points per game on 44% shooting.

The squad also announced it would re-up veteran 3-and-D forward Batum, who posted 8.3 points per game last season and shot 40% from deep, on a two-year, $22 million contract.

Ricky Rubio returning to Cleveland

Rubio, 31, agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal to return to the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks nab Mitchell Robinson

New York agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with center Robinson, 24, who averaged 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season.

Bruce Brown to Denver Nuggets

Brown, a strong perimeter defender who averaged more than a steal per game last season, agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokić snags the richest NBA deal ever

There is a new highest-paid player in NBA history. Jokić, who averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season for Denver en route to winning a second straight MVP, agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract with the Nuggets.

Ja Morant gets max extension from Memphis Grizzlies

The All-NBA guard agreed to a five-year deal with the Grizzlies that could become worth $231 million. The 2021-22 Most Improved Player averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in his third season.

Gary Payton on the move

Payton, who was re-signed by the Warriors last season after clearing waivers and helped the team with their championship title, is set to sign a three-year deal with Portland. The 29-year-old guard averaged 7.1 points in 17.6 minutes in his sixth season.

Jalen Brunson agrees to deal with Knicks

New York's going all-in on free agent point guard Brunson worked out. The 25-year-old has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with a player option for the final season. The emerging guard just averaged career highs in points (16.3), assists (4.8) and rebounds (3.9) in his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

Bombshells don't get much bigger than this. Two-time NBA Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star Durant officially requested a trade out of Brooklyn, and the Nets plan to work with him on finding him a new home.

Devin Booker cashing in with Phoenix Suns

Booker is planning to extend his stay in the desert, as he's set to sign a four-year, $224 million deal. The All-Star guard led the Suns in scoring last season with 26.8 points per game and added five rebounds and 4.8 assists.

San Antonio Spurs ship Dejounte Murray to Atlanta

Murray, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, will join Trae Young to form a dynamic young backcourt in Atlanta. Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and two steals for San Antonio last season.

James Harden declines option in Philadelphia

Harden was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last season, making 21 appearance with the Sixers and averaging 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers dropped off dramatically come playoff time, as he put up 18.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds over two rounds.

The 32-year-old veteran is reportedly meeting with Sixers brass over the weekend to iron out a new deal.

Lu Dort to stay in Oklahoma City

After declining his player option, Dort signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to stay in Oklahoma City. Dort boasted career-high numbers last season, averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Bobby Portis staying in Milwaukee

Portis, who spent his past two seasons with the Bucks, one of which is a championship season, re-signed with Milwaukee on a four-year, $49 million deal. He averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.

Patty Mills returns to Nets

The guard, 33, agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal to rejoin the Nets.

P.J. Tucker on the move to Philly

Tucker, 37, committed to at least three more years in the league, signing a three-year, $33.2 million deal to join the Sixers. Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season for Miami.

Anfernee Simons extended in Portland

After four promising seasons with the Blazers, Simons agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Portland. He averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 40.5% from distance last season.

Monk lands in Sacramento

After playing a season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Monk agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. Monk averaged 13.8 points on 39.1% shooting from distance for the Lakers last season.

Victor Oladipo staying in Miami

Oladipo agreed to remain in Miami on a one-year, $11 million deal. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.5 assists on 41.7% from distance last season for the Heat.

Marvin Bagley remaining in Detroit

Bagley will continue his career in Detroit after signing a three-year, $37 million deal. Bagley averaged 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game in 48 games last season.

Joe Ingles leaving Portland

Ingles, who finished this past season with the Blazers following an eight-year run with the Jazz, agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Bucks. The guard-forward averaged 7.2 points, and 3.5 assists per game in 2021-22.

Lonnie Walker IV to the West Coast

Walker, who averaged 12.1 points last season for San Antonio, agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal to join the Lakers.

Kyle Anderson to Minnesota

Anderson will take his talents to the Timberwolves after signing a two-year, $18 million deal. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season for the Grizzlies.

Gary Harris extends stay in Orlando

Harris will continue his time with Orlando after signing a two-year, $26 million contract extension. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season for the Magic.

Mo Bamba gets paid

Bamba will continue playing in Orlando after signing a two-year, $21 million deal in the opening hours of free agency. He averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from distance last season.

Andre Drummond to the Windy City

Drummond, who jumped around the NBA a lot the past two seasons, has agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Bulls. In 2021-22, Drummond averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Sixers and the Nets.

DeAndre Jordan joins Nuggets

Jordan, who backed up Joel Embiid with the 76ers last season, will serve as the backup to Jokic now after signing a one-year deal. Jordan averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

