National Basketball Association
NBA free agency 2022: Biggest winners and losers (so far) NBA free agency 2022: Biggest winners and losers (so far)
National Basketball Association

NBA free agency 2022: Biggest winners and losers (so far)

1 hour ago

By Yaron Weitzman
FOX Sports NBA Writer

So that was an interesting first few days of the NBA offseason.

We’ve seen multiple All-Stars change teams, mega extensions — oh, and Kevin Durant seems to be on the move.

More big moves are sure to come, but this seems like a good time to pause and reassess where things stand across the NBA. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five winners and one loser of the offseason so far.

Former teammates James Harden, John Wall head into pivotal 2022-23 season

Former teammates James Harden, John Wall head into pivotal 2022-23 season
FOX Sports NBA writer Yaron Weitzman joins Joy Taylor on "The Herd" to discuss the latest in NBA free agency.

Winner: Rafael Stone and the Houston Rockets 

Ever look at a team’s situation and wish a market existed for you to place some sort of short bet? Well, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone basically did exactly that when he sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a package of draft picks, as opposed to a young star in Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Two years later, the Nets are on the verge of collapse, and the Rockets own all their future picks. Combine that with their addition of Jabari Smith via the third pick in the draft, and suddenly the Rockets look to be on the cusp of something interesting.

Winner: The Boston Celtics' title chances

Remember how during the NBA Finals it became increasingly clear that the Celtics could really use another guy who can generate offense? Well, apparently the team’s brain trust agreed.

Enter Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Celtics acquired for a mix of reserves and a 2023 first-round pick. They also added Danilo Gallinari. Neither is a perfect player, and both have to prove they can remain on the court, but they’ll also both add much-needed juice to a Celtics team that came within two wins of a title.

Winner: Fans of chaos

It’s incredibly unlikely that Kyrie Irving ends up in Philly. All signs point to him landing alongside LeBron James again, this time in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold. No other team is in a position that makes it worth them taking a swing on Irving. So, yeah, we’re going to be hearing a lot about him over the next 12 or so months.

Winner: Fans of "WOW" trades

We had two in the first 48 hours of free agency.

The first was the Atlanta Hawks' decision to send a bunch of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for 25-year-old All-Star Dejounte Murray. That was a fun deal and one that will make the Hawks better. Murray’s defense and versatility make him a nice fit alongside Trae Young.

The trade of the week, however, belonged to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, the latter of whom sent three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in exchange for what seemed like 22 draft picks.

This was as fascinating a deal as we’ve seen in recent years. From the Minnesota side, the addition of Gobert means they’ll now be playing Karl-Anthony Towns at the 4. You don’t see many teams these days rolling with two 7-footers on the court.

The T-Wolves and new head honcho Tim Connelly clearly think Gobert — specifically his defense — is what the current Towns-Anthony Edwards core needs to make the next leap. I’m not sure I agree, at least not to the extent that I’d surrender all unprotected picks. But also: Who cares! This deal makes the T-Wolves better, and the basketball fan in me loves it. 

Loser: Donovan Mitchell (for now)

Meanwhile, for Utah, this seems to be the beginning of the end of the Mitchell era. Sending out Gobert is one thing, but doing so for a package centered around draft equity is a clear message from new CEO Danny Ainge. There’s also this:

Loser: Nets Culture

Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to blame for the Nets' fallout?

Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to blame for the Nets' fallout?
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho ponder who is to blame for Brooklyn's fallout.

To be fair, the Nets’ decision to sell their soul three years ago in exchange for the services of Durant and Irving is one every team would have made. And they certainly knew that Irving would come with baggage. That said, I don’t think anyone saw this coming.

Or Durant requesting a trade just a year after signing a four-year contract extension. 

The good news for the Nets is they should have some solid options. You’ll never get fair value for Durant, but general manager Sean Marks could recoup a nice crop of young players and/or draft picks in a deal that, combined with Simmons (remember him?), could give the Nets a nice, young core to rebuild around.

But Irving and Durant were supposed to bring titles to Brooklyn, not just headaches. This "superteam" is going to go down as one of the greatest flops in the history of professional sports.

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports and the author of Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports. Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NBA Free Agency: Zion gets extension, Gobert traded to T-Wolves
National Basketball Association

NBA Free Agency: Zion gets extension, Gobert traded to T-Wolves

4 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Shaquille O'Neal ranks No. 9
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Shaquille O'Neal ranks No. 9

7 hours ago
Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook? Lakers, Nets in talks
National Basketball Association

Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook? Lakers, Nets in talks

23 hours ago
Will Kevin Durant's legacy be affected by fourth team?
National Basketball Association

Will Kevin Durant's legacy be affected by fourth team?

1 day ago
Utah's Rudy Gobert reportedly traded to T-Wolves
National Basketball Association

Utah's Rudy Gobert reportedly traded to T-Wolves

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes