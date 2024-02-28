National Basketball Association
NBA denies Knicks protest of loss in Houston, saying referee error is not grounds to overturn
National Basketball Association

NBA denies Knicks protest of loss in Houston, saying referee error is not grounds to overturn

Published Feb. 28, 2024 5:27 p.m. ET

The NBA has denied the Knicks' protest of their loss in Houston, two days after New York won a game in large part because of a call that was determined to be incorrect.

The Knicks protested their 105-103 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 12, a game that ended with Houston's Aaron Holiday making two free throws after officials called a foul on New York's Jalen Brunson with 0.3 seconds remaining. After the game, referee Ed Malloy said the contact between the players was marginal and no foul should have been called.

However, that is not grounds to overturn the result, the NBA ruled Wednesday.

"Under the standard for NBA game protests, New York was required to demonstrate that there was a misapplication of the official playing rules, as opposed to an error in judgment by game officials," the league said in a statement. "Because the foul call at issue reflected an error in judgment, New York did not demonstrate a misapplication of the playing rules, and the extraordinary remedy of upholding a game protest was not warranted."

ADVERTISEMENT

There hasn't been a protest upheld in the NBA since the 2007-08 season, when an error by the Atlanta stat crew led to Miami's Shaquille O'Neal fouling out of a game when he had only five fouls at the time. The league ordered the final 51.9 seconds of their game to be replayed.

The Knicks escaped with a 113-111 victory over Detroit on Monday after Josh Hart made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds remaining. Officials reviewed tape of the game afterward and determined that New York's Donte DiVincenzo should have been called for a foul on Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson that instead allowed the Knicks to regain possession of the ball, with Detroit coach Monty Williams saying it was "the absolute worst call of the season."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Knicks
Houston Rockets
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics fend off a rising West

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics fend off a rising West

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes