National Basketball Association
Sports World Honors Dr. King
1 day ago
Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday meant to honor and reflect on the life of one of the most prominent voices of the American civil rights movement.
Throughout the sports world, athletes and teams paid tribute to the legacy of the civil rights icon on social media.
NBA:
NFL:
MLB:
Other athletes and teams:
