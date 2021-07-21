National Basketball Association The Numbers: Milwaukee and Phoenix put on Finals series for the ages 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The numbers don't lie – this NBA Finals was one for the record books.

Milwaukee won its first title since 1971 on Tuesday, closing out the Phoenix Suns in six games and doing it in historic fashion, guided by the marvelous performance of NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are The Numbers that defined the Bucks' 2021 Finals win over the Suns:

50: Points scored by Antetokounmpo in Game 6, tied with Bob Pettit (Game 6 of 1958 Finals) for the most ever in an NBA Finals-clinching game.

53: Seasons for the Suns without an NBA title, the third-longest active title drought in the NBA. First is the Sacramento Kings at 70 years and second is the Atlanta Hawks at 63 years.

3: The Bucks became the third team in NBA Finals history to trail 2-0 and then win four straight games to clinch the series 4-2, joining the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and 2006 Miami Heat.

3: Number of Bucks players that have now won both an NCAA and NBA championship – Justin Jackson, Mamadi Diakite and Donte DiVincenzo. They join Anthony Davis, Danny Green and Quinn Cook as the only active NBA players to win titles in both college and the NBA.

2: Giannis became just the second player in NBA history to have won NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star Game MVP and Defensive Player of the Year over the course of his career, joining Michael Jordan.

4: Giannis became just the fourth international player to win Finals MVP, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki.

4: Chris Paul is now the first player to lose four different best-of-seven playoff series in which his team led 2-0. That includes the 2008 West semifinals, the 2013 West first round, the 2016 West first round and this year's Finals.

2: Number of Antetokounmpo brothers on the Bucks’ title-winning team, the first time in NBA history that two brothers on the same team have won an NBA championship. Marc and Pau Gasol both won titles but were not on the same team.

1: Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo are now the only trio of brothers in NBA history to all become NBA champions. Kostas won a title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

6: Giannis became just the sixth player in NBA history to record 3+ 40-point games in a single NBA Finals series, joining Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Rick Barry, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James in accomplishing the feat.

601: Points scored by Devin Booker this postseason. That is the most in NBA history by a player in their first career postseason, and the second-most in NBA history by a player 25 or younger, trailing only Dwyane Wade, who had 654 points in the 2006 postseason.

5: Giannis and Khris Middleton became just the fifth pair of teammates in NBA history to each average 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG, and 5+ APG in a single postseason. The other duos are Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer (1967), John Havlicek and Jo Jo White (1972), Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen (1991 and 1993), and James Harden and Chris Paul (2018).

1,219: Career games played by Chris Paul (regular season and playoffs), without winning an NBA title. This is the second-most among active players, behind only Carmelo Anthony, who has 1,274 career regular season and playoff games.

9: Mike Budenholzer becomes the ninth active head coach to win an NBA championship, joining Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Rick Carlisle, Doc Rivers, Frank Vogel, Tyronn Lue and Nick Nurse.

33: Giannis joined Michael Jordan as the only player in the last 50 years to score 33 points in one half of an NBA Finals game.

211: Giannis’ 211 points in the 2021 NBA Finals are the most by a player in his NBA Finals debut since 1970.

85: Giannis’ 85 free throw attempts are the third-most in an NBA Finals behind just Dwyane Wade (97) and Shaq (93) since 1970.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.