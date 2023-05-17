National Basketball Association Milwaukee Bucks reportedly interview Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson Published May. 17, 2023 7:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sources say the Milwaukee Bucks have interviewed University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson for their vacant head-coaching position.

Sampson has had a colorful coaching career, including spending six seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach, three of which were with the Bucks.

Sampson has been one of the most successful coaches in college basketball, holding a 232-74 (.758) record during his time at Houston. His teams have reached the Sweet 16 four consecutive times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2021. Houston was also ranked No. 1 in the country for a significant portion of the 2022-23 season.

He's had a lengthy coaching career, with previous stops at Indiana, Oklahoma and Washington State, and overall, he holds a 657-301 (.686) record. Sampson also spent three seasons with the Houston Rockets as an assistant from 2011-14.

Sampson and Bucks general manager Jon Horst have previous history, as they worked together in Milwaukee from 2008-11. Now Horst is searching for a new head coach after moving in a different direction from former coach Mike Budenholzer, who spent five seasons with the Bucks, and Sampson is in the mix.

There are other assistant coaches in consideration — Charles Lee (Milwaukee), Kenny Atkinson (Golden State), Scott Brooks (Portland), Adrian Griffin (Toronto), Chris Quinn (Miami), Kevin Young (Phoenix), as well as former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, according to sources.

