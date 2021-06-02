National Basketball Association Can LeBron James keep Lakers competitive against Suns after 30-point loss? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Father Time finally tapping LeBron James on the shoulder?

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on shaky ground and on the verge of elimination after a whopping 30-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Lakers, who were up 2-1 after Game 3, now trail the Suns 3-2 after the 115-85 blowout in Game 5.

Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists while the Lakers’ superstar James put in a subpar performance by his standards.

James went 9-for-19 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3-point range for 24 points in 32 minutes. He added five rebounds and seven assists but didn’t make it to the free-throw line for only the third time in his 265-game NBA playoff career.

The Lakers were without Anthony Davis on Tuesday, and it showed. Davis, who was already dealing with a hyperextended right knee suffered in Game 3, did not play in Game 5 because of a left groin strain suffered Sunday in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 100-92 Game 4 loss.

With Davis on the sideline in street clothes and James having a marginal performance – again, by his standards – on the floor, the Lakers found themselves trailing by 30 points at halftime, and they never recovered.

In total, the Lakers shot 34.5% from the field and 34.3% from distance in Game 5.

And with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers down by 32 points, James left the court early. After the game, head coach Frank Vogel said the superstar's early departure was so he could get started on his postgame treatment in preparation for Game 6.

The question then becomes: Is there more James could have done to keep the Lakers competitive to the end?

On Tuesday’s " Undisputed ," Skip Bayless said ahead of Game 5 that the game would be a pivotal moment in James’ career — win or lose.

"Tonight is a huge opportunity for him late in his career, year 18, to make a resounding statement that he has launched his team at Phoenix as a 5-point underdog without Anthony Davis, against Chris Paul, who’s suddenly healthy, and the 51-21, second-seed Phoenix Suns," Bayless said. "If he could pull this off tonight … this might be one of those games that you always remember LeBron for."

Unfortunately, Game 5 won’t be remembered the way Bayless suggested.

On Wednesday’s "Undisputed," Bayless’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe , pointed out some cracks in the Lakers’ approach while reacting to James’ performances in the loss.

"[LeBron] didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, and no one got off to the greatest of starts," Sharpe said. "When you get 11 points from your other starters, it’s gonna be a sad night. … [The Lakers] didn’t play well. … They gotta do better than this. … The game was decided early on.

"I’m gonna put the lion's share of the blame on LeBron because I expected him to come out, but he can only do so much. He can’t make the shots for the [other] guys. … I think, rightfully so, the lion’s share of the blame should be placed at his feet."

Bayless agreed.

"It was a nightmare," Bayless added. "The Lakers were pathetic, but the point is, the GOAT was even worse. … Last night was his night, his turn, his opportunity to set the table for his team, to be the early tone-setter, to take over the game right out of the box … He didn't look right the whole night."

On Wednesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why the Lakers can't be confident about a comeback even if Davis returns in this series.

"The Suns are better than the Lakers, even if AD plays," Cowherd began. "I think AD [has] had two or three amazing quarters, but you can't depend on him. I can depend on Chris Paul, when he's healthy, every quarter. [Paul's] leadership doesn't go away. His toughness doesn't go away. I can't depend on AD even when he's healthy. I don't know if I get aggressive AD, so I think the Suns are a better team.

"In the past, when LeBron's teammates let him down — and it was often … LeBron had the ability to rise, put on the Superman cape and carry them. He [didn't]. He's scored more than 40 points one time this year. In the playoffs, he's 20th in scoring. … Since LeBron scored 40 points once this year, 42 other guys have scored over 40 points. … LeBron now has to look himself in the mirror."

James and the Lakers will have a chance to tie the series once again when they head back to Staples Center on Thursday for a must-win Game 6.

The only difference is that in this case, "must-win" isn't a cute way to say it's a big game – it truly means win or go home.

