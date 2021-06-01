National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs Top Moments: First Round
National Basketball Association

NBA playoffs Top Moments: First Round

24 mins ago

A trio of pivotal Game 5's highlight Tuesday night's NBA Playoff schedule, with each potentially having major ramifications on the playoff landscape moving forward.

Up first in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets return to the Barclays Center with a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics, looking to close out the series on their home court.

Then, out West, there are two series knotted at 2-2 with four teams trying to inch one win closer to moving to the conference semifinals.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will be looking to gain the edge over one another, while the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers look to avoid the brink of elimination as they hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns.

Here are the top moments from Tuesday night's NBA Playoff slate.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

High praise before the game from Draymond Green, a guy who knows a thing or two about playing on offensive juggernauts.

The Nets' big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have dominated this series thus far and they are getting it done on both ends of the floor against the Celtics.

This continued through the entire half, with Harden leading the way with 18 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The Nets let by eight at the half, but it seems they're always on the verge of a run.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver started hot, running out to a 10-0 lead.

UP NEXT:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Stay tuned for more updates!

