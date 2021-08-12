National Basketball Association Star power in L.A. reaches new heights with arrival of Westbrook, Scherzer 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Star power has never been this powerful before.

Los Angeles is famous for Hollywood hotshots, but the sports industry isn't taking a backseat, especially not in 2021, which Colin Cowherd pointed out on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."

"You may not like [Los Angeles] but pro athletes do," Cowherd said. "I hope people in Los Angeles understand what's happening now: In my life of doing this job, I've never seen a city with more stars."

Let's take a look at the star-studded landscape across Tinseltown:

LOS ANGELES ANGELS: (Super) Angels in the Outfield

Stars: P/DH Shohei Ohtani, OF Mike Trout

Combined accolades: 3 MVPs, 10 All-Star Games

Why they're stars: There is an argument to be made that Ohtani and Trout are competing for the title of the best player in baseball, and they happen to be on the same team.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: High Five

Stars: OF Mookie Betts, P Max Scherzer, P Clayton Kershaw, OF Cody Bellinger, P Walker Buehler

Combined accolades: 3 MVPs, 6 Cy Young awards, 25 All-Star Games

Why they're stars: The rich got richer at the MLB trade deadline as the defending World Series champions added Scherzer to an already potent rotation. Just look at all of those accolades, and that's not even counting a plethora of other Dodgers who are perennial All-Stars.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS: The Huge 3

Stars: F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, G Russell Westbrook

Combined accolades: 5 MVPs, 30 All-NBA teams, 34 All-Star Games

Why they're stars: Their accolades alone speak to their on-court prowess. However, not many athletes can remake a classic movie (which starred Michael Jordan, no less) and do it successfully. James did that was "Space Jam: A New Legacy," with Davis playing a role in the film.

LA CLIPPERS: The Other Guys

Stars: F Kawhi Leonard, F Paul George

Combined accolades: 11 All-NBA teams, 12 All-Star Games, 11 All-Defensive teams

Why they're stars: Leonard might be banged up, but there's no denying he's one of the league's best. When Leonard went down in the most recent playoffs, George responded by averaging 29.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Clippers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Three's Company

Stars: QB Matthew Stafford, DE Aaron Donald, CB Jalen Ramsey

Combined accolades: 8 All-Pro teams, 12 Pro Bowls

Why they're stars: The way the 30-year-old Donald has played since breaking in as a rookie in 2014, there's a chance he goes down as the best defensive player of all time. And if the opposing QB has enough time to avoid Donald, Ramsey is there on the back end to shut down half of the field. Meanwhile, Stafford brings a veteran presence to the most important position in the game.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: J and J

Stars: QB Justin Herbert, DE Joey Bosa

Combined accolades: 3 Pro Bowls, 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Why they're stars: Herbert shattered every rookie passing record there was to contend with in his debut season, and Bosa is averaging 0.75 sacks for every game played. Both are in their 20s, too, giving the Chargers two cornerstones on either side of the ball.

