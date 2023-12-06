National Basketball Association Lakers' LeBron James: 'Ultimate' goal is to own Las Vegas NBA team Updated Dec. 6, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has made no qualms about his desire to have at least part-ownership of an NBA team after he retires. Now, we know where he desires that team's location.

James' "ultimate" goal, which he expressed to ESPN, is to "bring my franchise" to Las Vegas. The comments were published Wednesday ahead of the Lakers' Thursday night NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 38-year-old James already has a partial stake in Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

If James wants to own a team in Las Vegas, he could have competition from former teammate and fellow Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who recently expressed that he also desires to set up shop in Sin City with an NBA team, if the sport expands.

James, a four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and 19-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 54.6%/38.7%/69.7% this season. The Lakers are 13-9, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

