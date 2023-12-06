National Basketball Association
Lakers' LeBron James: 'Ultimate' goal is to own Las Vegas NBA team
National Basketball Association

Lakers' LeBron James: 'Ultimate' goal is to own Las Vegas NBA team

Updated Dec. 6, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has made no qualms about his desire to have at least part-ownership of an NBA team after he retires. Now, we know where he desires that team's location.

James' "ultimate" goal, which he expressed to ESPN, is to "bring my franchise" to Las Vegas. The comments were published Wednesday ahead of the Lakers' Thursday night NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 38-year-old James already has a partial stake in Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

LeBron’s legacy impacted by Lakers' In-Season tourney performance?

LeBron’s legacy impacted by Lakers' In-Season tourney performance?

If James wants to own a team in Las Vegas, he could have competition from former teammate and fellow Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who recently expressed that he also desires to set up shop in Sin City with an NBA team, if the sport expands.

ADVERTISEMENT

James, a four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and 19-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 54.6%/38.7%/69.7% this season. The Lakers are 13-9, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caitlin Clark becomes 15th player in Div. I women's basketball history with 3,000 points

Caitlin Clark becomes 15th player in Div. I women's basketball history with 3,000 points

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes