National Basketball Association
Shaquille O'Neal wants to be an NBA owner if league expands to Las Vegas
National Basketball Association

Shaquille O'Neal wants to be an NBA owner if league expands to Las Vegas

Updated Oct. 11, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET

Shaquille O'Neal wants to play his hand in NBA ownership, and he wants to do so in Sin City.

"I would like to have my own group," O’Neal told The Messenger in an interview that was published Monday. "I know Vegas hasn’t been awarded an NBA team yet but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I don’t want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself."

O'Neal also explained how he has lived in Las Vegas for 20-plus years and that he owns several restaurants in the city.

"I’m doing very, very well and I want to continue to grow with Vegas," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Vegas, along with Seattle, has been frequently mentioned as a potential place where the NBA would expand, as it's a continually budding professional sports town. The Vegas Golden Knights, founded in 2017, are the defending Stanley Cup Champions; the Aces, the defending WNBA champions, moved to the town from San Antonio in 2018; the Raiders arrived in Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020, and the Oakland Athletics are expected to follow suit in the coming years.

The Seattle Supersonics are the last NBA team to change identity, becoming the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, O'Neal has an estimated net worth of $400 million. O'Neal, 51, is a Hall of Famer who was a 15-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time scoring champion.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Derek Jeter opens up on clutch moments, MLB playoffs, analytics, Ohtani and more

Derek Jeter opens up on clutch moments, MLB playoffs, analytics, Ohtani and more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes