National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: Bucks, Celtics co-favorites for first in-season tourney Published Nov. 2, 2023 12:30 p.m. ET

The NBA is back in full swing, and if that wasn't enough for fans and bettors, the inaugural In-Season Tournament tips off this week, as teams compete for the first-ever NBA Cup.

Hoping to liven up the early season schedule, the NBA has taken a cue from soccer leagues around the globe and created a tournament to add another level of competition and engage diehard fans.

The tournament will take place during the months of November and December, complete with a group stage and a knockout round. The last team standing will hoist the NBA Cup.

So as we boldly go where the league has never been before, let's take a look at the NBA In-Season Tournament odds.

2023 NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT ODDS *

Milwaukee Bucks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Boston Celtics: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Denver Nuggets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Phoenix Suns: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Golden State Warriors: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Miami Heat: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Sacramento Kings: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Atlanta Hawks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Dallas Mavericks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

New York Knicks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

New Orleans Pelicans: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Orlando Magic: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Indiana Pacers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Chicago Bulls: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Brooklyn Nets: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Toronto Raptors: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Utah Jazz: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Houston Rockets: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Charlotte Hornets: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

San Antonio Spurs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Portland Trail Blazers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Washington Wizards: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Detroit Pistons: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

* Odds as of 11/1/2023

PICK via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Put me down for the Clippers at +1800.

It's tough to pick the Clippers to win the title because who knows what their health situation will be like in May. But for an in-season tournament that culminates Dec. 9? I'm all in.

I'm eager to see how the Clippers small-ball unit looks with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Terance Mann and P.J. Tucker at center.

Tucker has held his own at times against Nikola Jokic, and the Clippers 3-point shooting (league-leading 42%) will make them very frisky.

