2023 NBA odds: Bucks, Celtics co-favorites for first in-season tourney

Published Nov. 2, 2023 12:30 p.m. ET

The NBA is back in full swing, and if that wasn't enough for fans and bettors, the inaugural In-Season Tournament tips off this week, as teams compete for the first-ever NBA Cup. 

Hoping to liven up the early season schedule, the NBA has taken a cue from soccer leagues around the globe and created a tournament to add another level of competition and engage diehard fans.  

RELATED: 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament: Groups, format, NBA Cup explained

The tournament will take place during the months of November and December, complete with a group stage and a knockout round. The last team standing will hoist the NBA Cup.

So as we boldly go where the league has never been before, let's take a look at the NBA In-Season Tournament odds.

2023 NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT ODDS *

Milwaukee Bucks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Boston Celtics: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Denver Nuggets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Phoenix Suns: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Golden State Warriors: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cleveland Cavaliers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Los Angeles Lakers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Philadelphia 76ers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Miami Heat: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Sacramento Kings: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Los Angeles Clippers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Atlanta Hawks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Dallas Mavericks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Oklahoma City Thunder: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
New York Knicks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Minnesota Timberwolves: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
New Orleans Pelicans: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Memphis Grizzlies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Orlando Magic: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Indiana Pacers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Chicago Bulls: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Brooklyn Nets: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Toronto Raptors: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)
Utah Jazz: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)
Houston Rockets: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Charlotte Hornets: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)
San Antonio Spurs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)
Portland Trail Blazers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)
Washington Wizards: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)
Detroit Pistons: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

* Odds as of 11/1/2023

PICK via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Put me down for the Clippers at +1800.

It's tough to pick the Clippers to win the title because who knows what their health situation will be like in May. But for an in-season tournament that culminates Dec. 9? I'm all in. 

I'm eager to see how the Clippers small-ball unit looks with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Terance Mann and P.J. Tucker at center. 

Tucker has held his own at times against Nikola Jokic, and the Clippers 3-point shooting (league-leading 42%) will make them very frisky.

