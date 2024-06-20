National Basketball Association Lakers, JJ Redick reportedly agree to deal to make him next head coach Updated Jun. 20, 2024 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After multiple twists and turns, the Los Angeles Lakers have their next head coach.

JJ Redick and the Lakers have agreed to a four-year deal for him to become their next head coach, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Los Angeles' hiring of Redick has been presumed for much of the process after it fired Darvin Ham on May 3. However, the Lakers pursued UConn coach Dan Hurley earlier in June. But Hurley turned down their reported offer of six years, $70 million on June 10, opting to remain in Connecticut and pursue the chance of a three-peat with the Huskies.

Redick became the favorite for the Lakers' job again after Hurley turned them down. Redick was scheduled to have his first formal interview with Los Angeles on Saturday, ESPN previously reported. Redick previously met with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at the NBA Draft Combine in May, according to ESPN.

This will mark the first coaching gig for Redick at either the professional or collegiate level. He played in the NBA for 15 seasons (2006-21), with most fans knowing him for his strong 3-point shooting. After launching a podcast during his playing career, Redick quickly rose up the broadcast ranks. He joined ESPN's lead broadcasting crew during the 2023-24 season, calling the NBA Finals for the network.

Despite his inexperience as a coach, Redick has also been viewed as an emerging talent in the coaching world. He was reportedly a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets ' coaching gig earlier this offseason and has interviewed for other head-coaching jobs.

Members of Los Angeles' organization became "infatuated" with Redick during the process, The Athletic reported earlier in June . The Lakers have reportedly consulted former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Redick in college, throughout the process.

Redick also has a clear connection to the Lakers' organization, having hosted a podcast, "Mind the Game," with LeBron James since March. The show discusses the state of basketball along with breaking down the X's and O's. James' future in L.A. is uncertain, however, as he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason.

Even though James is linked to Redick, he hasn't been involved in the Lakers' coaching search, The Athletic reported in May . However, Hurley shared on "The Herd" that James reached out to him during his discussions with the team.

Beyond Hurley and Redick, former Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego was reportedly been the other main candidate in the Lakers' search.

Following a first-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets , the team fired Ham after two seasons at the helm. It marked the second straight year that the Nuggets ended the Lakers' season, but last year L.A. reached the Western Conference finals.

With their head coach secured, the Lakers' focus turns to the roster. If James remains in Los Angeles, the Lakers would likely be in playoff contention again. But the Lakers haven't finished higher than seventh in the Western Conference standings since the 2019-20 season, when they won their last NBA title.

