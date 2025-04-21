National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
10 Largest margins of victory in an NBA playoff game: Where does Thunder vs. Grizzlies rank?
Updated Apr. 21, 2025 12:16 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Playoffs got underway last weekend with a full slate of games. While some games were close, there were also a few blowouts, including one of the biggest playoff blowouts of all time. The Oklahoma City Thunder (#1 seed in the West) hosted the Memphis Grizzlies (#8 seed in the West) and won by 51. Where does that margin of victory rank in NBA playoff history? Check out the 10 largest margins of victory in NBA playoff games:
10 largest margins of victory in NBA playoff games
- No. 1 (tie). 58 points: Denver Nuggets 121, New Orleans Hornets 63 (2009)
- No. 1 (tie). 58 points: Minneapolis Lakers 133, Saint Louis Hawks 75 (1956)
- No. 3. 56 points: Los Angeles Lakers 126, Golden State Warriors 70 (1973)
- No. 4. 54 points: Chicago Bulls 120, Milwaukee Bucks 66 (2015)
- No. 5. 51 points: Oklahoma City Thunder 131, Memphis Grizzlies 80 (2025)
- No. 6. 50 points: Milwaukee Bucks 136, San Francisco Warriors 86 (1971)
- No. 7 (tie). 47 points: Orlando Magic 124, Boston Celtics 77 (1995)
- No. 7 (tie). 47 points: Los Angeles Lakers 135, San Antonio Spurs 88 (1986)
- No. 9. 45 points: Minnesota Timberwolves 115, Denver Nuggets 70 (2024)
- No. 10 (tie). 44 points: Cleveland Cavaliers 130, Boston Celtics 86 (2017)
- No. 10 (tie). 44 points: Seattle SuperSonics 122, Phoenix Suns 78 (1997)
- No. 10 (tie). 44 points: Los Angeles Lakers 153, Denver Nuggets 109 (1985)
- No. 10 (tie). 44 points: St. Louis Hawks 145, Detroit Pistons 101 (1958)
ADVERTISEMENT
What is the largest margin of victory in an NBA playoff game?
Two games share the record for the largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history, each decided by 58 points. The first was a 133-75 triumph by the Minneapolis Lakers over the St. Louis Hawks in 1956, and the second was the Denver Nuggets’ 121-63 win over the New Orleans Hornets in 2009.
share
recommended
-
Russell Westbrook fuels Nuggets over Clippers in OT: 'My job is … to f--- s--- up'
Donovan Mitchell ties Michael Jordan's playoff record in Cavs' Game 1 win over Heat
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
-
NBA playoff power rankings: Which two teams will meet in the Finals?
Thunder beat Grizzlies by 51 for fifth-largest win in NBA postseason history
2025 NBA postseason predictions: SGA wins MVP over Jokic, Lakers make Finals
-
2025 NBA Awards: Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Timberwolves rout Lakers in series opener, overcome Luka Doncic's 37 points
Jayson Tatum stays in after hard fall as Celtics close out Magic in Game 1
recommended
-
Russell Westbrook fuels Nuggets over Clippers in OT: 'My job is … to f--- s--- up'
Donovan Mitchell ties Michael Jordan's playoff record in Cavs' Game 1 win over Heat
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
-
NBA playoff power rankings: Which two teams will meet in the Finals?
Thunder beat Grizzlies by 51 for fifth-largest win in NBA postseason history
2025 NBA postseason predictions: SGA wins MVP over Jokic, Lakers make Finals
-
2025 NBA Awards: Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Timberwolves rout Lakers in series opener, overcome Luka Doncic's 37 points
Jayson Tatum stays in after hard fall as Celtics close out Magic in Game 1