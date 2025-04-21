National Basketball Association
10 Largest margins of victory in an NBA playoff game: Where does Thunder vs. Grizzlies rank?
10 Largest margins of victory in an NBA playoff game: Where does Thunder vs. Grizzlies rank?

Updated Apr. 21, 2025 12:16 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Playoffs got underway last weekend with a full slate of games. While some games were close, there were also a few blowouts, including one of the biggest playoff blowouts of all time. The Oklahoma City Thunder (#1 seed in the West) hosted the Memphis Grizzlies (#8 seed in the West) and won by 51. Where does that margin of victory rank in NBA playoff history? Check out the 10 largest margins of victory in NBA playoff games:

10 largest margins of victory in NBA playoff games

What is the largest margin of victory in an NBA playoff game?

Two games share the record for the largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history, each decided by 58 points. The first was a 133-75 triumph by the Minneapolis Lakers over the St. Louis Hawks in 1956, and the second was the Denver Nuggets’ 121-63 win over the New Orleans Hornets in 2009.

