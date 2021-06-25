National Basketball Association Can the Clippers make it three in a row after going down 0-2 yet again? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The LA Clippers have already made history this NBA postseason.

In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Clippers became the first team to win a series after being down 0-2 twice in one postseason, doing so in the first round against the Mavericks and the second against the Jazz.

What happened in the third round? Well, LA promptly fell behind two games to the Phoenix Suns, naturally.

Many around the NBA world have been waiting for the right moment to count the Clippers out, but given the resilience the team has already shown, the question now becomes: Can they do it again?

On Thursday in Game 3, the Clippers rallied for a 106-92 win over the Suns. Chris Paul was back, and Kawhi Leonard was not, but even so, the Clippers showed their mettle.

Reggie Jackson had eight points in the first quarter, Paul George had 13 in the first half, and Terance Mann burst out for 10 in the third quarter. By the start of the fourth, the Clippers led 80-69, and they held on from there.

George, much maligned as "Pandemic P" after his struggles in last year's NBA bubble, led his team Thursday with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

What to make of this team and its chances to advance yet again?

On Friday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless said he has learned his lesson about these Clippers and won't doubt them again.

Bayless and cohost Shannon Sharpe agreed that what made the difference for LA in Game 3 was the defense, particularly from Patrick Beverley, as the Clippers shut down the Suns' stars to take back control of the series.

Over at "First Things First," Kevin Wildes gave credit to George for leading his team yet again and putting the Suns on notice.

Brandon Marshall agreed … kind of. He contended that while PG has put up a great effort, with Leonard still injured for the Clippers, the Suns are ultimately the better team.

As for Nick Wright, he noted that all this battling back is taking a toll, and he cast doubt on the Clippers' chance to make it three rallies in a row.

Can Paul George & Co. prove the naysayers wrong yet again?

We'll begin to find out in Game 4, which tips off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

