National Basketball Association Knicks, Raptors solve each other's offseason issues now with OG Anunoby deal Published Dec. 30, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It remains to be seen how much the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks helped themselves on the court with Saturday's reported deal that sends New York's wing scorer RJ Barrett and back-up point guard Immanuel Quickley north in exchange for defense-first swingman OG Anunoby.

But the trade undoubtedly resolves a looming offseason financial conundrum for both teams — and by doing so, might just improve the existing team cohesion, which could improve their on-court performance.

"I don't know if the talent will move the needle," an NBA Western Conference executive said. "But I think the chemistry will. Both teams were at the end of the road with those guys."

[Knicks reportedly acquiring OG Anunoby from Raptors]

ADVERTISEMENT

It had become clear in Toronto, league sources say, that Anunoby, a pending free agent, was asking for a lot more to stay a Raptor than GM Masai Ujiri was willing to pay. The Knicks were facing the same issue with Quickley, who will also be a free agent this summer. Anunoby is supposedly looking for a contract in the $35 million-$40 million per year range. Quickley, the sources say, is eager to start as a scoring point guard and be paid in the $25 million-$30 million range, on par with Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is in the second year of a four-year, $104 million deal.

Quickley wasn't going to find the pay scale or the role he desired in New York. With Raptors veteran point guard Dennis Schröder viewed as a short-term solution, he has the chance to land both in Canada. Swapping Barrett for Anunoby, meanwhile, gives the Knicks a defensive-minded, spot-up shooter who has the size — 6-foot-7, 232 pounds — to play either forward position. With Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau a defensive zealot, it had to be grating on him that his team is currently 16th in defensive rating.

"He is a Thibs-type guy," a Western Conference scout said. "I would bet Thibs pushed for this."

An Eastern Conference executive agreed. Anunoby doesn't turn the Knicks into a title contender, but solidifies them as a playoff team and improves their shot at a top-four seed and first-round home-court advantage.

"The Knicks rank eighth in offense but only 16th in defense, which makes them a middle-of-the-road team," he said. "Adding OG should move them into the top 10, defensively, which should elevate their ceiling and give them a fighting chance against the top three teams in the East. That puts them above the chase pack of Miami, Cleveland, Orlando and Indiana. The Knicks didn't have a starting caliber small forward or mobile power forward on their roster but they have plenty of other options at shooting guard — [Josh] Hart, [Donte] DiVincenzo and [Quentin] Grimes."

For the Raptors, moving Anunoby eases a logjam at the forward positions with Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam and the additions of Barrett and Quickley should upgrade their 18th-ranked offense. Barrett, at 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, is more of a playmaking wing and Quickley, who is shooting 39.5% from 3-point range, should immediately bolster their 27th-ranked 3-point shooting percentage. Barrett is also the latest in a long line of Canadians brought back to the motherland by the Raptors.

"I'd say OG is better than Barrett overall," the Western Conference executive said. "But it's more about fit. Barrett is more of a playmaker and OG is a better shooter but more off the ball. The guy they're going to miss is Quickley, even though OG will have a bigger role. Quickley hasn't been good in the playoffs for them, but he's been a really good regular-season player."

This deal, though, was as much about the offseason as the regular season and as much about the team's respective pocketbooks as their playbooks. Anunoby is a Creative Artists Agency client, which Knicks president Leon Rose ran until he took his present job.

"With CAA representing OG, I'm sure the Knicks know they can re-sign him long term," the Eastern Conference executive said.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have a home-grown talent in Barrett locked up at the level — $25 million per year — they had hoped to re-sign Anunoby for the next three years. And Ujiri has to know what Quickley is looking for and be amenable to giving it to him if he was willing to acquire him with his biggest trade chip in Anunoby.

So, the trade could make a difference in wins and losses. But it already resolves a looming headache for both teams when it comes to dollars and cents.

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant's battle with young onset Parkinson's, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @ RicBucher .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Knicks Toronto Raptors National Basketball Association

share