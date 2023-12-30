National Basketball Association
Knicks reportedly acquiring OG Anunoby from Raptors
National Basketball Association

Knicks reportedly acquiring OG Anunoby from Raptors

Updated Dec. 30, 2023 1:03 p.m. ET

OG Anunoby is reportedly on his way to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are finalizing a deal to acquire the 26-year-old forward from the Toronto Raptors, according to an ESPN report Saturday.

Toronto will receive a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons in return for Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, according to a report from The Athletic.

The trade now gives the No. 7 seed Knicks a formidable trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Anunoby through at least the 2023-24 season. Anunoby has a player option worth $19.9 million for the 2024-25 season that he's expected to decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anunoby has averaged 15.1 points. 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a steal per game in 27 starts for the Raptors this season. He led the league in steals per game (1.9) last season.

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, returns home to Toronto — where he was born and raised — with a chance to be a key piece to an exciting young core that already feature Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Barrett started in 26 games for the Knicks this season and averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley also projects to be part of the Raptors' plans long-term, especially with Flynn going to New York in the trade. The 24-year-old is averaging 15 points per game off the bench this season and shooting 39.5% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts per game. He will be a restricted free agent in 2024.

The Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-19. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain with 'perfect' triple-double

Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain with 'perfect' triple-double

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes