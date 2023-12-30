National Basketball Association Knicks reportedly acquiring OG Anunoby from Raptors Updated Dec. 30, 2023 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

OG Anunoby is reportedly on his way to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are finalizing a deal to acquire the 26-year-old forward from the Toronto Raptors, according to an ESPN report Saturday.

Toronto will receive a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons in return for Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, according to a report from The Athletic.

The trade now gives the No. 7 seed Knicks a formidable trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Anunoby through at least the 2023-24 season. Anunoby has a player option worth $19.9 million for the 2024-25 season that he's expected to decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anunoby has averaged 15.1 points. 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a steal per game in 27 starts for the Raptors this season. He led the league in steals per game (1.9) last season.

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, returns home to Toronto — where he was born and raised — with a chance to be a key piece to an exciting young core that already feature Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Barrett started in 26 games for the Knicks this season and averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley also projects to be part of the Raptors' plans long-term, especially with Flynn going to New York in the trade. The 24-year-old is averaging 15 points per game off the bench this season and shooting 39.5% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts per game. He will be a restricted free agent in 2024.

The Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-19.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors National Basketball Association

share