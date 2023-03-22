National Basketball Association Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly set to return for Wolves on Wednesday Published Mar. 22, 2023 12:38 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to receive some major reinforcements, as their push for the playoffs continues.

Karl-Anthony Towns will return to game action on Wednesday when the Timberwolves take on the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports. The big man missed the Timberwolves' prior 52 games due to a Grade 3 calf strain. The Wolves were 26-26 in that span.

Towns told ESPN that his strain was really a tear, explaining that he didn't "want it to become like [Kevin Durant] in Golden State." He also said he suffered a setback in January.

Entering Wednesday's game, the Timberwolves are 36-37, good for ninth place in the Western Conference, as they seek to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

Towns also told ESPN that he doesn't expect to have any restrictions in his return.

"I'm just trying to pick up where I left off," Towns told ESPN. "I was telling my dad right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career. From defensive end, from offensive end, from a mental aspect, leadership aspect ... I felt very complete."

Towns arguably had the best season of his eight-year career in 2021-22. He scored 24.6 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, adding 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

In the first 21 games of this season, Towns scored 20.8 points per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 32.5% from deep. He's averaging a career-high 5.3 assists per game but is also averaging a career-low 8.2 rebounds per game.

