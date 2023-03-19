Klay Thompson counts rings out to trash-talking Dillon Brooks in Warriors' loss
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies wrapped their four-game regular season series on Saturday and the Grizzlies came out on top 133-119, which gave them a 3-1 edge on the season. But there was some drama yet.
As the shot clock was winding down, Dillon Brooks, who's been arguably the most vocal player in the heated Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry, started talking trash to the Warriors bench. Klay Thompson didn't take too kindly to that and reminded Brooks that he has four championship rings to Brooks' zero.
Thompson isn't usually one to engage in trash talk, but when it comes to the Grizzlies, he lets it fly. In December, he blasted the Grizzlies after Brooks suggested Memphis already had a dynasty.
"Man, they [were] talking about dynasty and all that, you can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won before," Thompson said. "I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You got to sacrifice your body and I thought that was premature talk to even mention that word."
Draymond Green also recently called out Brooks after the 27-year-old swing man said that he just didn't like Green.
"You're running around talking about a dynasty?" Green said on his podcast. "The dynasty starts after you, not with you."
That's not going to stop Brooks from talking, but for the time being, the Warriors appear unbothered.
