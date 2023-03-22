National Basketball Association
Clippers' Paul George could miss time with leg injury

Published Mar. 22, 2023 10:58 a.m. EDT

The LA Clippers could be without star guard Paul George to close the regular season after George suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of LA's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

An MRI on George's knee is scheduled for Wednesday, according to reports.

George appeared to hyperextend his right knee while grabbing a rebound with just under five minutes to go in the final frame. He remained stretched out on the court for several minutes before being helped off the floor and leaving the arena on crutches. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that, "There's real concern within the Clippers that this is a serious injury."

On the year, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Clippers are currently fifth in the West (38-35), but a mere 2.5 games separates LA and the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37), who currently sit 12th in a log-jammed Western Conference.

George has so far missed 17 games on the season. The Clippers are 6-11 in those contests.

This is a developing story.

