Grizzlies-Spurs, Lakers-Warriors betting picks on second night of play-in

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The second night of the NBA Play-In Tournament features two of the best players the league has seen over the last decade – LeBron James and Steph Curry – and a classic youth vs experience matchup in Memphis vs. San Antonio.

The NBA playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint, so don’t go leaping into the first week of the postseason with half your bankroll. There will be plenty of gambling opportunities as the playoffs roll on, so pace yourself.

Memphis Grizzlies -4 at San Antonio Spurs

All three regular-season meetings were blowouts by double digits, with the Spurs winning once and the Grizzlies winning twice. But toss those out the window, as they haven’t met in three months, and Jaren Jackson Jr. missed all three games, while LaMarcus Aldridge played in all three (he was traded the Nets and then retired).

Expect an up-tempo game with a ton of points – Memphis led the NBA in fastbreak points – and a flurry of substitutions, as both teams go deep into their benches. The world seems to love the Grizzlies here, as the Spurs limp in having lost four straight and have not played great since losing Derrick White to injury in late April.

I give a slight lean to the Spurs +4 due to experience. The Grizzlies are one of the youngest teams in the league, leaning heavily (40% of their minutes) on rookies or second-year players. The Spurs veteran cast is led by DeMar DeRozan, who is one of the best isolation players in the NBA (1.20 points per possession).

What has me passing is that DeRozan’s primary defender will be Dillon Brooks, one of the most underrated defensive wings in the league. DeRozan only averaged 15.7 ppg in the three meetings with Memphis this season.

A narrative bet is Ja Morant over 20.5 points. Morant was terrible in the season finale against the Warriors, shooting 7-for-21 (1-of-6 from 3), and in front of a large TV audience, the big takeaway was, "He can’t shoot." This is factually correct, as he shot 30% from deep this season.

But in an up-tempo, high game total (222.5), and in a bounce-back spot, Morant should have a big game. The Grizzlies topped 130 points nine times this season.

Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 vs. Golden State Warriors

Interesting line movement on this one, with the Warriors opening up as 7.5-point underdogs, but that was quickly bet down to 4.5. Money Wednesday morning on the Lakers has pushed it back up to 5.5.

As exciting as the prospect of LeBron vs. Curry is, betting this game is a challenge because both teams are essentially "new." The Lakers' starting lineup ranks only 14th among all lineups the team has played this season. Between injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron, plus the addition of Andre Drummond, the familiarity can’t possibly be there.

Meanwhile, the Warriors suffered injuries to two occasional starters, rookie James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre, and actually got better, winning eight of nine to end the season. So read nothing into the regular season results between these two teams.

The Lakers can throw a bevy of length and quickness at Curry – Alex Caruso, THT, KCP and Dennis Schroder will all have a crack. Curry’s pick-and-roll with Draymond Green is lethal, but Anthony Davis is an elite defender/shot-blocker and Frank Vogel wouldn’t dare put Drummond or Marc Gasol near Draymond.

STAPLES Center has been a house of horrors for the greatest shooter in NBA history. In his last eight there against the Lakers, Curry’s shooting 20.8% (16-of-77) from deep.

With two top 10 defensive teams facing off – the Lakers are first and the Warriors are fifth – you might want to take the under, but I’m not touching it given all the 3-pointers that will be hoisted. There was value on the Lakers at -4.5, but I like it less at -5.5.

One thing I feel confident about: the lack of playoff experience for Golden State after Curry, Green and Kevon Looney will hurt them if the game is close in the fourth quarter.

