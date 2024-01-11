National Basketball Association
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart to miss six weeks with a right finger injury
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart to miss six weeks with a right finger injury

Updated Jan. 11, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks because of an injury to his right ring finger.

The team said Thursday that Smart will be re-evaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a ruptured joint. Smart suffered the injury during the third quarter of Memphis' win at Dallas on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer, Smart noticed that his finger was gruesomely out of place while extending his hand to celebrate.

His injury came days after fellow guard Ja Morant was lost for the season. Morant had surgery Thursday to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder and is "expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."

Morant was injured during practice Saturday. The two-time All-Star was in a sling for a game against Phoenix on Sunday, and the season-ending news came a day later.

It was the latest setback for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was suspended for the first 25 games for displaying a gun on social media, his second such suspension in less than a year after missing eight games last season for a similar offense.

Morant returned from the 25-game suspension and averaged 25.1 points in nine games, with the Grizzlies going 6-3 in those contests. But they are well under .500 without their best player, dimming Memphis’ playoff prospects after qualifying the past three seasons.

Smart's absence will surely affect the team's backcourt. He is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists a game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

