National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks might be starting a run of dominance 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One down, more to come?

That is the question Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will answer in the coming seasons after winning their first championship in 50 years.

After climbing to the NBA mountaintop, the Bucks and their franchise superstar will take the journey all over again next season when they defend their title, and there might not be a better player to lead them back to glory than Antetokounmpo.

At 26 years old, he is just entering his prime, and for that reason alone, Chris Broussard believes it is wise to bet on more titles in Antetokounmpo's future.

On "First Things First," Broussard explained why Antetokounmpo has room for growth in his game, arguing that should be reason enough to expect more championships.

"Giannis, as great as he is, has so much room for improvement," he said. "What is going to happen when his midrange jump shot just gets adequate, not even to mention if he adds a decent 3-pointer?"

If that growth happens, Antetokounmpo could be in position to join some of the NBA's current greats as a multi-time champion.

Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have won eight of the past nine Finals MVP awards. James leads the way with four, while Leonard and Durant have two apiece.

Winning championships is a tough task, but if history is any indicator, another title should be the expectation for Antetokounmpo.

James was 27 when he won his first title, while Durant was 29. Leonard was a bit younger, at 22.

Age is why Nick Wright believes it is impossible that Antetokounmpo won't add at least one more title to his résumé.

"Barring a career-changing injury," he qualified before continuing. "Steph's [Curry] got two, LeBron's got four, Kobe [Bryant] has five."

And with the Bucks proving they can build a champion in a small market, perhaps players will flock to Milwaukee in hopes of playing for a title contender.

According to Brandon Marshall, that could include one of the NBA's current superstars who might be on the move, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

"If I'm Dame Lillard and I want to win, I'm trying to figure out how to get there now," he said.

The Bucks were able to trade for Jrue Holiday and convince him to sign a four-year, $160 million extension, so aggressively pursuing and keeping high-level players is possible for the franchise.

Milwaukee is the current epicenter of the NBA world, with young superstar Antetokounmpo the ruler.

And their reign at the top could be just getting started.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.