Sports world remembers George Floyd one year after his death

50 mins ago

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, sparked a wave of social justice activism and a fight for police accountability, the effects of which are still being felt today.

The sports world was very active in that movement, with several players taking prominent roles in discussions to enact change.

Those conversations and commitments to raising awareness continued Tuesday, as leagues, teams and players around the globe paid tribute to Floyd:

